New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas, takes its celebrations seriously. The founding of New Braunfels is celebrated every 25 years. The 150th celebration, the Sesquicentennial of its founding, was no exception. The city designated the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce its official Sesquicentennial planning committee. Preparation for the 1995 Sesquicentennial began in 1991 when Herb Skoog was named chairman of the Steering Committee for the event. Others named to the committee were Paul Fraser, Jr., Dennis Heitkamp, Carroll Hoffmann, Doyle Krueger, David Lamon, Bill Morton, Bobbie Purdum, Tom Purdum, Rudy Seidel and Joseph Worl. The planning for the yearlong celebration began at once with the creation of the logo design to be used in subsequent communications and promotions. The new logo capitalized on the area’s recent designation as a German Heritage Center of Texas.
By the time 1995 arrived, everything was ready. The year began with church bells throughout the area ringing at midnight to announce and welcome in the Sesquicentennial Year, 1995. The four years of preparatory planning were evident with the Sesquicentennial Calendar of 1995 filled with events and projects commemorating 150 years since the founding of New Braunfels.
The biggest event of the Sesquicentennial Year took place Saturday, April 22. Wilton Warnecke, Jr. was in charge of an impressive three-hour historical parade through downtown New Braunfels that was billed as a “Homecoming.” Festivities began at 9 a.m. Family groups with generational ties to the early Founders wore appropriate 1845-style attire and joined in walking together holding large signs signifying the name of their mutual ancestor, others participated by riding in all manner of conveyances in the parade including open truck beds on bales of hay proud to be representing their Founding Ancestors. These groups had been gathering for days having family reunions. Their entry into the parade as ancestral family representatives was part of the fun. In addition, there were class reunions and many guests from Germany for whom local members of the community opened their homes. An example of depictions of the early settlers of the area on floats in the historical parade was the entry of First Protestant Church, formerly German Protestant Church, featuring the first minister to the community, Paster L.C. Ervendberg portrayed by Roland Bauerschlag and Prince Carl portrayed by William Dierks. The Music Study Club along with businesses such as Natural Bridge Caverns also had interesting parade entries. City dignitaries from Braunfels, Germany, and a band led the parade. Boy Scouts carried the Sesquicentennial banner with the Color Guard and Sheriff’s Posse on horseback riding behind them. Participants and onlookers alike joined in the joyous procession.
Following the parade with Carl Feltner’s expert supervision a Texas-style barbecue was served from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at the Wurstfest grounds. The entertainment under Darlene Cook’s management continued in various locales throughout Landa Park. In the Market Platz on the Wurstfest grounds starting at 11:30 and alternating until 7p.m. were the Village Brass Band, the 49th Armored Band, and German Choirs. These German Choirs were groups from New Braunfels, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Fredericksburg, and Houston bringing together over 200 voices. Playing at the River Stage of the Wurstfest Grounds were Saengerfest, Alpenfast, Stadt Cappeller, Community Band and The Seven Dutchmen. Scheduled until 8p.m. in the open-air pavilion overlooking Landa Lake were the New Braunfels High School Band, Canyon High School Band, Cross Country Band, Quarter Moon Band, and The Street Organ from Germany. In Area 10 Tejano entertainment was featured alternating between Mariachis Cardenas-Ecos de Mexico, Pura Vida, Ballet Folklorico, and Rio Band. Mariachis Cardenas provided roaming entertainment throughout Landa Park.
In the Children’s Section at the Playground, Commander KO and Ace Armadillo were entertaining the young visitors. There were horseshoes, a Maypole, and musical chairs for participation. In addition, there was a yo-yo competition, the stick and ring games, face painting, and sack races. Anyone interested could make a sailboat. It was a captivating area for young and not so young alike.
The afternoon paddle boat races on Landa Lake, featuring rivals New Braunfels High, Smithson Valley High, and Canyon High School, had large cheering sections for each school, adding to the fun.
At 3 p.m., Circle Arts Theatre presented “Orphans on the Guadalupe” at the theatre in Landa Park. The play tells the story of the first orphanage in Texas and is based on a children’s book by Frances Alexander. The Waisenhaus (Orphanage) on the Guadalupe River, founded by Reverend L.C. Ervendberg and his wife Luise, provided a home for 19 orphans who had survived disastrous circumstances. The Ervendbergs included the orphans in their family and many happy customs were established. Circle Arts Theatre performed an excellent rendition of this familiar local story.
A dramatic fireworks display over Landa Lake began at dusk while the San Antonio Youth Orchestra provided background music from the open-air pavilion. It was an unforgettable combination of sight and sounds for those fortunate enough to witness it.
The Wursthalle was the place for dancing after the fireworks, with music by McBride and the Ride. Suzanne Herbelin managed the arrangements. The day was promoted as “Super” Saturday. Those who were there knew it was truly a “Superb” Saturday—another outstanding Celebration of the Founding of New Braunfels again, with much of it taking place in Landa Park.
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more information visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. You may call Jo Heideman @ 830-625-3186 to obtain a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.