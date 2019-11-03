Christmas! No way! But maybe. I’ve already seen a slew of Christmas themed movies listed thanks to the Hallmark channel. Now that we’ve made it through the Halloween ghouls, goblins, and dark forces we begin the winter holiday season. All cheeriness and anticipation, eh? So, who wants a telescope this year?
This article will be a familiar tome to those who read my column. But I feel the responsibility to advocate for anyone who wants to give or receive a telescope for Christmas.
Here’s the thing, when someone wants a telescope, they want a telescope and anything else is just a disappointment. Binoculars are my recommended entry into astronomy and many households happen to have binoculars but even if you don’t, get the telescope. You want a happy kiddo, spouse, friend, just get the telescope.
But don’t buy junk! Oh, and don’t buy complicated, unless complicated is asked for. Our club offers help to new telescope owners.
You’re not sure how to spot junk?
Spotting junk is easy. Look for the advertisement, description, or display boasting the telescopes high power in very large print, like 300x or higher! Forget it. Just say no.
Here are features to consider:
• Lens (refractor) or mirror (reflector)? Either can be fine but for a first telescope I suggest a reflector. You get more for your money and often better quality for the same price with a reflector.
• Reflector (mirror) telescopes can be compact enough to use on a tabletop, have a short tube and focal ratio of f4 to f6 and this is OK, as long as the mirror is parabolic, NOT spherical. It should say what it is on the box or in literature. A longer focal ratio, such as f8 gives even better image quality.
• If you get a refractor, get one with at least a 76mm (3”) objective lens. Reflector telescopes usually start at 3-4” diameter.
• Refractor telescopes should have a longish tube, not a short tube. Their focal ratio should be at least f10. Good ones typically are f11 to f12 and should be printed on the box. Short refractor telescopes likely will not be very good unless they use special glass (ED, Fluorite) in the objective lens, and that = $$$$.
• The mount I suggest is called an altitude-azimuth (Alt-Az, AZ) mount. It is way easier to use than an equatorial (EQ) mount
• Another good option, for reflector telescopes is called a Dobsonian mount.
• Except with Dobsonian mounts and tabletop mounts, a tripod should be included, and I recommend a tripod over a pier. Tripods are more stable in beginner equipment.
• Eyepieces and optical accessories should be at least 1.25”, NOT .965”.
Then there are Catadioptric telescopes. Best of both worlds? Next week.
What’s in the Sky?
Are your clocks set back?
Mercury transits the Sun on Nov. 11, in progress at sunrise. More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.