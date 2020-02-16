NBISD’s Career and Technical Education Director, Rachel Behnke, was named the Career and Technical Association of Texas Area 7 Administrator of the Year. As an award recipient from Area 7, she will be honored at the CTAT Awards Banquet this summer and is eligible to receive the State Excellence Award in her respective category.
“There are lots of great things happening in Career and Technical Education across our area, so it is an honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Behnke. “Career and Technical Education provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to be prepared for both college and careers. CTE gives an immediate purpose to learning by emphasizing real-world skills and practical knowledge”
Behnke came to NBISD in 2017 in her current role. She has spent her entire career working in Career and Technical Education, first as a classroom teacher and then as CTE Specialist for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. She most recently worked for Lake Travis ISD as their College and Career Readiness Coordinator.
She is currently serving as President-Elect for CTAT and will serve as President during the 2020-21 school year.
There are a total of 12 CTAT Areas in Texas. Area 7 encompasses a large section of Texas and includes 19 counties. State winners advance to represent Texas in the Region IV ACTE (Association for Career & Technical Education) awards program. Region IV recipients advance to the national ACTE award program level.
