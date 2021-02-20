Editor’s Note: Each year during the month of February, New Braunfels resident Henry Ford pens a weekly column about the contributions of Black citizens as part of Black History Month. This year Ford is focusing on those who have served in the United States Military.
After the Black soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers proved they were worthy and brave enough to fight for this country, in battles against the Native Americans, during the Civil War and the Spanish-American war, here comes World War I.
Before America entered the war, the 15 Regiment was organized in Harlem, New York.
These black men would prove themselves all over again to whites in America.
When first shipped overseas, they were not allowed to fight. They were only allowed to do labor, building latrines, digging ditches.
Finally, after the French requested help, they were sent but could only fight under the French flag in French uniforms with French equipment.
With no combat training they quickly begin to prove themselves. They fought for 191 consecutive days while never losing one man as a prisoner or one foot of ground. Because of their fierce fighting the Germans gave them the name Hellfighters. They accepted the nickname with pride because it shows the respect the Germans soldiers had for them.
White military leaders asked the French not to shake hands, eat or to talk to them because they would feel equal to whites when they returned to America. In fighting with the French, they earned and were given more than 170 medals, including the French’s highest medal.
In World War II, the 761st Tank Battalion was the first blank tank battalion. General Patton personally came to observe them. After he told them he only wanted the best in his command and that was them.
Their motto was “Come out Fighting.” They fought for 183 connective days under Patton, earning 4 campaign Ribbons, 11 Silver Star, 69 Bronze Stars, almost 300 purple hearts. They helped free over 30 cities under German control, freed Jewish people out of camps.
The Tuskegee Airmen : While the Tuskegee Airmen have finally been given recognition, there were also support personnel such as the mechanics to take care of the planes, office workers, engineers to keep up with the landing strip.
Then there were the black nurses who serve overseas. Unfortunately they, too, were met with racism and hatred. They were only allowed to treat the black soldiers. But the insult was that they had to treat the German prisoners who most of the soldiers didn’t respect them. Proud Black Women contributing to history.
There are a lot more that can be found about these black men and women. Unfortunately much of it has been hidden and buried.
More African American contributions to American history.
