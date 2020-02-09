Sarah Scroggin, a 2017 graduate of New Braunfels High School and an agribusiness major at Texas A&M University, recently began a spring 2020 internship in Washington, D.C. Sarah will spend the spring as an integral part of the House Committee on Agriculture - Minority Office.
Scroggin is one of 12 students selected for a policy internship through the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy Internship Program at Texas A&M University. Scroggin’s duties include monitoring legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, and preparing reports for senior staff members. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric and Shawn Scroggin.
“The ANRP Internship Program is one offered in the nation specifically geared toward transforming today’s agricultural students into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Stephanie Webb, director of the ANRP Internship Program. “Through this opportunity, students use what they have learned in the classroom in a professional work setting. Not only will this D.C. experience be attractive to future employers, but our students are also providing valuable assistance to the offices in which they intern.”
The program is in its 30th year of sending students to Washington, D.C. to work in congressional offices and other agricultural organizations. Since its inception, more than 1,100 Aggies have worked through the program. Each student receives course credit for their internship as well as a scholarship in the form of housing, which is partly supported by private donors and commodity organizations. To learn more about Scroggin and her experiences, visit the program’s website at anrp.tamu.edu.
