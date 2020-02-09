New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.