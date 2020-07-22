I’m thinking a lot about pecan trees lately. Our family has a thing about pecan trees, about pecans halves, about pecan pieces. In high school I used to drive by a beautiful road that had a massive pecan orchard. Trees were in neat ordered rows, stretching back along both sides as far as the eye could see.
The leaves of a pecan tree are long and elegant, so simple it’s probably not something many people notice. I loved their simplicity. I enjoyed the clean lines like those of a quickly drawn sketch from a gifted artist, familiar with finding beauty in unusual places. In the fall the yellowed leaves along the road transformed the world into gold; one last show of autumn before the trees would slumber.
