Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
The thing about astronomy is, once you’re into it you become addicted to the utter ginormousness of it all. I guess it’s a natural thing, considering the vastness of our universe. There are amateur astronomers with 40” telescopes, maybe bigger, and guess what, yeah, they want bigger. Astronomers have what I call an aperture jones. Give them big, they want bigger.
The quest for big, bigger, and biggest telescopes comes from our need to see, to study things out there that are either small or unimaginably far away. It’s about resolution. It takes fine resolution to see detail in something light years away. Bigger aperture = better resolution. For example, the Hubble telescope, at about 100” diameter, can just make out 1200-mile diameter Pluto, 2.8 billion miles away (about 1/2000 light year). A 200” aperture telescope would resolve Pluto into a disk with surface shading differences.
(1) comment
I understand the sentimental loss. Technology has far outstripped the usefulness of this specific radio telescope. Arrays of smaller antenna now can be set up to do the serious exploration that the big dish did, and can actually do it much better. Everything has a lifetime, even infrastructure like this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.