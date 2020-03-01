Usually only open for private parties, the Fischer Dance Hall will open its doors to the public during a Music Jamboree fundraiser for the Fischer Store School Community Center later this month.
The center’s tongue twister name is a reflection of the building’s history, said Jeri Fischer-Porter, whose great grandfather, Hermann Fischer, and great uncle, Otto Fischer, were among the pioneers who helped settle what is now the Fischer community in the mid-1800s.
“These original pioneers were instrumental in creating a school for the children in the area prior to the era where public education was available to everyone, including transportation from rural areas,” Porter said. “Fischer Store was the name of the community prior to the post office changing it to simply Fischer, but when the school was created, the official name was Fischer Store, thus the name Fischer Store School Community Center.”
The original wood-frame schoolhouse, built in the late 1800s, burned in 1941, Porter said.
“It was replaced by a structure constructed by the National Youth Administration, a program created by Eleanor Roosevelt to help with employment of young men ages 15 to 25,” Porter said. “All of the young men were members of the community and we have found many of their initials carved in the stone pieces. We have been told that this building is one of the few remaining in the country built as part of this program.”
The building was vacant following the consolidation with the Comal Independent School District until 1982, when a group of community members raised funds to update the structure to be used for community events, Porter explained.
Today the two-room school building that served the community from 1942 until the consolidation of the rural schools in Comal County in 1957 houses a community center operating on a “shoestring” budget with support from fundraisers and membership dues.
“Membership is open to anyone but we keep fees low to allow everyone to become a part of the organization or rent the facility,” Porter said. “In order to meet our expenses it is necessary to hold a fundraiser each year as we receive no outside assistance for repairs.”
Most recently, the largest repair expense was for a new roof, Porter said, and this year’s goal is to raise funds to replace the electrical wiring in the building.
“The bulk of it was installed with the construction of the building in 1942,” Porter said. “Portions of it were replaced when the remodeling was done in 1982, but we want to make sure the electrical system is safe and to protect the building from any future fire.”
Nowadays, the Fischer Store School Community Center is a gathering place for residents around Fischer, a small town in Comal County north of Canyon Lake.
“The building is used by our membership on a monthly basis for gatherings to help people get to know their neighbors,” Porter said. “We offer a variety of events from potluck dinners, game nights, ice cream socials, to Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations.”
The building also can be rented for half or full days for events such as birthday parties, wedding or baby showers and receptions following a burial at the nearby cemetery. It can comfortably hold about 75 people, Porter said.
“The building is important because of the history in the community,” Porter said. “It was a component in the information furnished to the Texas Historical Commission allowing our community to be selected for a designation in the National Register of Historic Places. The most important structures are the school, a cemetery, the general store, Fischer Hall and the Fischer Bowling Club, one of the many nine-pin bowling alleys located in the Hill Country.”
During the Music Jamboree from 5-8 p.m. on March 15, attendees can dance to music from Frank Iarossi Silver and Gold Trio, enjoy a meal and bid on items of wide appeal during a silent auction.
Tickets, $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, are only available in advance and can be bought at the Fischer Store (open Saturdays) or by contacting Loy Moe at 281-851-5134.
For more information, visit www.fischerstoreschoolcc.org.
