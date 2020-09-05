Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
I hope you saw Mars and the Moon get close last night. It was even more spectacular if you were in mid-South America, north Africa, or southern Europe. The Moon occulted Mars from those vantage points. An occultation is basically an eclipse where a much larger or larger appearing body covers a smaller appearing body. In this case, the Moon, which is much smaller but appears larger covered Mars for those lucky folks. Not to worry, we will get to see an occultation later this month, only not of Mars. More on that when it’s time.
This September is loaded with planets. If you are game, you have the opportunity to see all of the planets this month. The only caveat is you will need binoculars or a telescope to see Uranus, Neptune and possibly Mercury. Mercury is usually naked eye visible. Uranus can be seen with the naked eye from very dark sites, but our sky is not dark.
