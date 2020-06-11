After about 12 weeks of shelter at home, social distancing, face masks and curb side service, things are finally returning to some semblance of normal. Restaurants, bars and music venues are slowly opening back up and doing their best to stay in business. Many are offering limited seating restrictions to comply with the governor’s capacity guidelines.
With all the chaos in our world right now, I find myself really enjoying the simple things in life. For instance, I’ve noticed the hard water stain in our guest bathroom commode is slowly going away. With my wife and I stuck at home for days on end, our guest bathroom is getting used more frequently. After years of trying to remove the stain with everything from a chisel to a belt sander, who would have thought that simply flushing the toilet more often would do the trick.
It’s these small wonders in the world that continue to bring me joy and happiness.
Gruene Hall welcomes Robert Earl Keen
It’s a good sign when you see live music returning to Gruene Hall. They moved all bands to the main stage and put tables and chairs on the dance floor. They hosted a few free nightly shows to test the water and have scheduled two nights of Robert Earl Keen for this Friday and Saturday night. They put 23 tables inside the hall with six chairs at each table. Tickets for the inside tables went on-sale June 9 and tickets for the outside beer garden tables will go on sale today at 10 a.m. Since these are all new experiences for Gruene Hall, I highly recommend that you go to their website at GrueneHall.com to get all the important information.
Due to the limited seating capacity, ticket prices will be higher to cover the artist fee with fewer tickets being sold. Hopefully things will be back to normal very soon but until then, this is the way it has to be.
Whitewater trying to salvage their season
With a concert season that only spans a few months, Whitewater Amphitheater has struggled to survive during the pandemic. The annual Willie Nelson shows in April that traditionally kick off their season have been moved to September. So has the Cody Johnson concert. The Whiskey Myers shows in August are still on the calendar and tickets are still available. I spoke with Will Korioth, the owner of Whitewater, and he is still working with the bands to see what can be worked out. He promises to keep me updated on the outcome and I will pass that information on to you. So, stay tuned to see what the future holds. As I said earlier, these are crazy times in the concert business and everyone is doing their best to survive.
Brauntex Theatre reschedules shows
The Brauntex Theatre will reschedule two of its sold out shows from July to September. The Bellamy Brothers concert was originally set for early May but was moved to July 16 after COVID-19 hit. It will now be moved to Sept. 27 and all previously purchased tickets will be good for the new date.
The Urban Cowboy Reunion Show with Johnny Lee and Mickey Gilley was originally scheduled for June 11, then moved to July 23 and now forced to move one more time to Sept. 3.
It is a very complex task to move concerts. Bands carefully plan their tour routes to maximize their time in each state. You don’t want to play Beaumont on a Friday and try to make it to El Paso the next day. You would play Beaumont, then Houston, then Austin or San Antonio and then El Paso. When you are forced to reschedule, all tour stops must be changed plus any hotel rooms that were reserved for the bands.
Trust me, no one likes to reschedule a concert but sometimes you just have no choice. This recent pandemic has caused a massive amount of heartache for the live music industry.
Bonnie Pointer and James Hand pass away this week
As I write this column, I see that we lost two musicians today. Bonnie Pointer, 69, was a founding member of the pop and soul group, the Pointer Sisters. In the ’60s and ’70s, they were releasing hit records and winning countless awards. Bonnie eventually left the group to start a successful solo career. She was a born entertainer and crowd favorite for several decades. She passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.
James Hand, 67, also suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in the hospital in Waco. Hand never achieved major success but in Texas he was loved and respected by many musicians. Known for his traditional country songs, he was a regular on stages at the Broken Spoke, the Continental Club and at Riley’s Tavern.
Streaming Concerts are ending and live concerts returning
Today marks the return of the weekly concert calendar. Some of the weekly streaming concerts will continue awhile longer but the majority of them are ending this week.
Personally, I hope Wade Bowen and Todd Snider continue with their weekly online shows. They were informative, funny and showed a personal side of Wade and Todd that the fans loved.
The Sequestered Songwriters weekly special on Monday nights was also very well done. It was the brainchild of Courtney Patton and each week she gathered a talented group of songwriters and paid tribute to legendary songwriters like Guy Clark, James Taylor, Roger Miller and Tom T. Hall.
CONCERT
CALENDAR:
Adobe Verde (1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – Tony Taylor – 6:30pm
Sat – The Percolators – 6:30pm
Billy’s Ice (1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Austin James Band – 8:30pm
Fri – Clever Name Band – 8:30pm
Sat – Chris Max Band – 9pm
Sun – Tony Taylor – 4pm
Black Whale Pub (367 Main Plaza, 830-625-6605)
Tue – Aaron Stephens – 9pm
Brookshire Brothers (18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Lonestar Pickerz – 6pm
Sat – Chad Boyd – 6pm
Downtown Social Club (386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Sun – Michael Carubelli – 6pm
Freiheit Country Store (2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Geoff Hill & Tony Taylor – 4pm
Fri – Ben McPeak / Caleb Young Band – 8pm
Sat – Wade Bowen – 8pm
Sun – Fast Movin Train – 1pm / Colby Albright – 4:30pm
Tue – Colby Keeling – 7:30pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 7:30pm
Grapevine in Gruene (1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Johnny McGowan – 5pm
Sat – Slim Bawb – 2pm / Bret Graham – 6pm
Sun – Sylvia Kirk – 3pm
Gruene Hall (1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight –
Fri – Robert Earl Keen – 8pm
Sat – Dirty River Dixie Band – 1pm / Robert Earl Keen – 8pm
Sun – Bret Graham – Noon / Kathy Murray – 5:30pm
Mon – Bret Graham – 7pm
Happy Cow (9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – AC & Bad Billy’s – 9pm
Sat – VHX – Van Halen Experience – 8:30pm
Inferno’s Pizza (1198 Gruene Rd, 830-629-2077)
Fri – The Percolators – 6pm
Sat – Code Two – 6pm
Koozie’s Ice House (8511 River Rd, 830-964 – 4443)
Sat – Creed Fisher – 8pm
Lonestar Float House (7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – Bo Brumble – 6pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall (412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Fri – Hayden Whittington – 1pm
Sat – Weldon Henson – 1pm / Pecos & the Rooftops – 8pm
Sun – Brutherz – 1pm / Jake Martin – 5pm
Riley’s Tavern (8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Fri – Mark Jungers / Adam Hood – 6pm
Sat – Joel Hofmann Band – 7pm
River Road Ice House (1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – Chris Manning / Ox Martin Band – 8:30pm
Sam’s Burger Joint (330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Sat – Los #3 Dinner – 7pm
Villa at Gruene (1190 Gruene Rd, 830-625-9463)
Tonight – Myles Smith – 7pm
Fri – Jonathan Garcia Band – 7pm
Sat – Landon Bullard Band – 7pm
Watering Hole (1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Jim Byron Band – 8pm
Fri – I35 – 8:30pm
Sat – LC Rocks – 9pm
Sun – Josh Holden – 2pm
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.