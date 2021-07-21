It’s not fair to say that this recipe is all about the chermoula sauce. After all, shrimp and kale are equal heavyweights in this dish. It’s just that the chermoula sauce does something wicked to it.
Chermoula, as you may know, is a fragrant North African slurry of fresh herbs, citrus and spices. It’s typically used as a marinade for fish, but it’s also delicious with meat, chicken and roasted vegetables. In fact, it’s so good, you might be tempted to eat it with a spoon or swipe a hunk of bread through it and call it a snack.
