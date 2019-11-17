Dr. Wayne Rahe had attended the Design Review Committee meeting of the New Braunfels Main Street and from fellow committee member, Anna Margaret Alexander, heard about the success of outdoor art murals in Chamainus, British Columbia and Karl Schuetz, a well-traveled Chamainus resident who encouraged the murals and saw to their creation in Chamainus. Anna Margaret found the story in The Smithsonian magazine, shared it with the committee and thought murals might work well for downtown New Braunfels.
Wayne thought the concept was worth further exploration. He lived downtown less than one half block from the main plaza and was aware of some downtown walls that could serve as canvases. Also he knew the local history and was proud that he was 4th generation. There was much to contemplate.
Wanting to learn more, Wayne gave Karl Schuetz a call and after a lengthy discussion, invited Karl to come to New Braunfels for a week as Wayne’s guest to explore the possibilities of murals in Historic Downtown New Braunfels.
In May of 1995 Karl Schuetz arrived here. His visit was seven days filled with sightseeing, meeting people and learning about New Braunfels history. He was overwhelmed and most impressed by it all. In addition he was excited about the potential for historic outdoor art murals. He encouraged Wayne to move forward with plans for HOAM. This Wayne did, completing the paperwork for the application for Historic Outdoor Art Museum/New Braunfels, Inc. non-profit 501 (C3) designation that became official January 1996.
The first Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM) Board members were Mary Anne Hollmig, Anna Margaret Alexander, Paul Tadlock, Sandy Kelley, Dawn Jackson, Jerry Berry Mostyn, and Dr.Wayne Rahe, president. Among additions to the Board were Cheryl Fischer, and Lois Newton, Wayne’s sister.
An initial challenge for the Board was public opinion. It is not easy to bring a new concept that involves visual change to a community particularly when this new concept includes art work on Historic Downtown exterior walls. “It would be awful to have graffiti on our walls”, were some of the concerns floating around.
The Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM) Board and their president Dr. Wayne Rahe weren’t offended by the concerns. They respected them. They understood the devotion to this remarkable community. They too were devoted. That was the reason they were committed to the Historic Outdoor Art Museum murals. It was for the purpose of further enhancing the New Braunfels Downtown Historic District and teaching and honoring local history and heritage through museum quality outdoor art which would be available 365 days a year at no fee to school-age students, to locals and visitors alike.
And so the exciting challenge began. It was time to plan the first HOAM mural. The subject would be the founding of New Braunfels. There could be no more perfect title than ‘City of a Prince’.
Money had to be raised to pay for the mural. It seems the HOAM Board had to make it happen. With the help of their families and friends they raised all the money needed to cover the cost of the
‘City of a Prince’ mural.
As good fortune would have it HOAM Board member, sculptor Paul Tadlock, knew a fellow artist for the project; he was Clinton Baermann, an award winning muralist whose studio was in Llano. Baermann agreed to create the mural. There were many discussions, numerous sketches, and additional effort spent seeking the best site. It was an exciting but exhausting time for all involved.
The perfect site was found for the initial mural. It was only a block from the main plaza and was the outside wall of the building on the corner of Castell Ave. and West San Antonio Street where the Emporium then was located. The convincing point for the HOAM Board was the following: Stand on Castell Ave. near the corner facing the City of a Prince mural wall, look to the right down Castell Ave. In the distance is Sts.Peter and Paul Catholic Church. That site located on the bluff overlooking Comal Creek was the place Prince Carl had tents set-up for the new arrivals, the first Adelsverein settlers. The Prince had a cannon fired daily as a warning to anyone wishing harm to the new arrivals gathered there.
Clinton Baermann began the actual painting of the mural in early December, 1998. He captured
the story with his art in the impressive mural while HOAM Board member Cheryl Fischer beautifully told the story in the written word that appears in the upper left corner of the mural.
The ‘City of a Prince’ mural was completed. The dedication was March 21, 1999 commemorating the founding of New Braunfels March 21, 1845. The HOAM Board and their president Dr. Wayne Rahe are understandably proud of the mural and gratified that it is appreciated by the community as well as visitors. And now we look forward to learning about the next historic mural in the New Braunfels Downtown Historic District.
We thank Dr. Wayne Rahe, and Lois Newton for their assistance with this column.
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more information visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. You may call Jo Heideman @ 830.625.3186 if you would like to obtain a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.