Sometime late last week, I experienced a challenge from a casual acquaintance during a visit to the post office.
“Hey, Fitsko,” he called out recognizing me even with my face covering mask. “I read your column about optimism — you know the one you wrote about staying positive. So, tell me, what do you have to say positive about all this coronavirus crap?”
My initial instinct was to smile but quickly realized that since my face was covered with my mask, such a response might not be appropriate So instead, I just shrugged my shoulders replying half-heartedly, “You know, I’ll have to work on it.”
And as one who has never shied away from a direct challenge, the next few days I couldn’t get the man’s invitation out of my mind.
I even re-read the column he was referencing thinking perhaps I had been too Pollyanna in my thinking. Then after some quiet reflection I began examining what has happened since late February when the invisible invader in the form of COVID-19 began its indiscriminate attack.
I’m certainly aware we all have our own ideas about “what if” and “what now” when it comes to this pandemic that has completely rocked the world and turned much of our nation inside out and upside down.
Never in my lifetime have I witnessed our everyday way of life being gut-punched so dramatically and devastatingly affecting every man, woman and child in every portion of this nation.
And while we can all agree that the adverse and tragic effects of this unwelcome and unacceptable enemy has wrecked our economy and is causing us to re-think and re-examine nearly everything we do, there are some things to consider that have changed our way of thinking and even our behavior in a way that is both positive and beneficial. Here are some of what comes to mind.
• We’ve come to realize and perhaps finally accept the real superheroes are not in Hollywood or on our TV screens but are the ones who throughout the county wear hospital scrubs and medical gear spending their days saving lives, but not always their own.
• We’ve learned what means the most in life is not the things we acquire, but the family we love. And telling the ones we love that we do, makes good sense now more than ever.
• I believe we’ve rediscovered that staying home and doing things together has changed our hectic, warp-speed lifestyle to one that is more manageable and even more satisfying.
• We’ve learned that no matter how much we pay teachers it will never be enough. Teaching our kids has never been more appreciated than when the doors to our classrooms and schools have been shut.
• And perhaps we have come to fully understand and believe the powerful words of President John Kennedy. “For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.