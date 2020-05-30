New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.