The big news this week is the 33rd Annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest held at Gruene Hall and the surrounding area.
Live music is a huge part of this festival that benefits the United Way of Comal County.
Hopefully you have your tickets for the main concerts featuring the Bacon Brothers, Tanya Tucker and Casey Donahew Band because these are sold out.
However, there’s plenty more live music to choose from starting tonight on the Grapevine Stage with Prophets & Outlaws.
On Saturday, Bo Phillips will bring his band to Gruene Hall at 1 p.m.
Over at the Grapevine stage the music kicks off at noon with the Brian Pounds Band, the Hot Texas Swing Band at 2:20 p.m. followed by Dirty River Dixie Band at 4:25 p.m.
The Grapevine stage will host more live music on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. with Walt Wilkins & the Mystiqueros, Warren Hood at 2:40 p.m. and the Zac Wilkerson Trio at 4:20 p.m.
Over at Gruene Hall, the Sunday music will be provided by a solid group of acts including Kody West, Mike & the Moonpies, Max Stalling, Jamie Lin Wilson, Dalton Domino, Seth James, Bart Crow and Zack Walther, just to name a few.
These four days of music, food, fun and wine are the perfect way to welcome fall weather to our city.
Thankfully it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate this year so check out the full schedule at GrueneMusicandWineFest.org.
New CD and local show by Micky & the Motorcars
Hearing new music from Micky & the Motorcars is always a reason to throw a party and that’s exactly what they will do on Friday night at Downtown Social.
Their new album, titled Long Time Comin is a slightly different release for this Austin band.
They used producer Keith Gattis this time and also used his go-to Nashville musicians, which was a first for the band.
In the past, the band played on all the songs in the studio and most of the tunes were written and sung by Micky Braun.
This time his brother, Gary, wrote or co-wrote six songs and sings lead vocals on the songs he penned.
Gary took five years to write Lions of Kandahar, a song that follows a military deployment from the first person perspective. This album was four years in the making and after just one listen it’s apparent the band wanted to take their time on this one. It’s a throwback to the days when an album was full of great songs rather than two hits and a lot of fillers. This will be the bands first time to perform at the Downtown Social Club so get your tickets now before they sell-out. Advance tickets are just $12 online at DowntownSocialNB.com or $15 on day of the show. The new CD, Long Time Comin, will be released on November 1st on the Thirty Tigers label. Maybe they will have advance copies for sale at the show, so be sure to check their merch booth if you attend this show.
Pop Star Howard Jones Makes a Stop in Town
Howard Jones many not have a huge name in our neck of the woods, but in the pop rock world he’s a major star. Born in 1955 in Southampton, England, Jones was a big part of the second British Invasion of the 1980s.
During this period, from about 1981 to 89, British acts dominated the pop music charts and filled big arenas across America. Jones broke onto the US scene with his first hit titled “New Song.”
It went to Number 1 on the British charts and made it to Number 30 in America. His album, Human Lib, was quickly certified double platinum and the same success came with album number two, Dream Into Action.
Jones was one of the first performers signed on to play the massive Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985. He has toured with many acts including Barenaked Ladies, Men Without Hats, Flock of Seagulls and Ringo Starr.
Recently his entire record catalog has been re-issued in deluxe editions that contain bonus tracks and rare live cuts. Though his career cooled a bit in the mid-90s, pop music is in the midst of a major nationwide resurgence. Younger fans are discovering the music of the 1980s and many bands are touring again to fill this need. Howard just released a new album, titled Transform, it re-establishes his place at the top of the pop charts. Jones has toured constantly across the globe but rarely plays the Lone Star state.
That’s about to change when he makes a rare and special appearance on October 23 at the Brauntex Theatre. Tickets are available now at Brauntex.org.
Fall Weather Brings Many Live Music Choices
The cooler weather makes me want to get out and enjoy all the amazing live music venues we have in our city. If you are also in the mood for some live tunes, here’s some suggestions that may help you decide who to see.
Tonight you can start with Jamie Lin Wilson at Riley’s Tavern. She’s a fantastic singer songwriter that’s making a name for herself not just in Texas but at the Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Florida. On Friday at 6 p.m., swing by Black’s BBQ for some tasty food and tunes provided by Richie Allbright. He has a new album that’s available now at the usual download sites.
On Saturday, Dailey & Vincent, the rock stars of bluegrass are at the Brauntex Theatre. Sunday brings the 7th Annual Believing for Bryleigh Benefit to River Road Icehouse. A huge list of stars will be on hand for this cool event. Bret Graham owns Monday nights at Gruene Hall.
His free 6pm shows there are the stuff legends are made of. On Tuesday you need to check out the Eden Hill Benefit at Krause’s Café with Gary P. Nunn. Of course Wednesday nights means Zack Walther at Freiheit Country Store, but you may also want to catch Monte Good over at the Old River City Café at 5:30 p.m. before heading to Freiheit.
