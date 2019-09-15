Corporal Kelley had every reason to be frightened. He was thousands of miles away from his home in New Jersey where his wife, pregnant with their first child, was gravely concerned for her husband’s safety.
The year was 1972. Corporal Kelley and a couple dozen other US Army soldiers were knee-deep in a thick, towering jungle in South Vietnam patrolling an area where well-hidden enemy snipers had been slaughtering American servicemen one by one.
Kelley, fearing for his life, wondered how he ended up in a place he never dreamed he would ever be. Yes, he had hated his job at the canning plant before he was drafted, but now he was in a snake and insect infested jungle surrounded by men hidden in trees trying to kill him.
Suddenly, the enemy began to fire shots from what seemed like every direction. “Keep down — don’t move!” someone shouted. The gunfire lasted all but a few minutes, yet it seemed like so much longer. Then it became eerily quiet. Death gave way to silence as Corporal Kelley witnessed several of his fellow comrades lying dead all around him.
Kelley kept frozen in place. After a time, he heard a faint moaning almost like the sound of a wounded animal. Slowly edging closer toward the disturbing murmur, he suddenly noticed his young lieutenant clinging hopelessly to his chest as blood gushed from his body.
Without thinking, the young corporal moved closer to the bleeding officer and dragged him over 50 yards back through the jungle guiding him to safety.
After returning to the base cap, an Army doctor informed Corporal Kelley that he had bravely saved the life of Lt. Westermann who would certainly have bled to death had he remained helpless on that bloody battlefield.
Twenty-three years passed. Kelley was back in his home town with his wife and son enjoying his work as an insurance salesman. His son, Jason, who was born while Kelley was still in Vietnam was a handsome, outgoing lad with dark brown eyes and his mother’s radiant smile.
But Jason was not well and growing up suffered from a very rare form of cystic fibrosis. He was now in desperate need of a double lung transplant.
Like so many other patients, Jason had been placed on the 100,000 plus transplant list hoping for a matching donor. Jason’s father feared every passing day for the life of his son.
Then one ordinary morning, Kelley received a call that a young motorcycle accident victim had sustained catastrophic head injuries, but his internal organs were still completely viable. It turned out that the traffic victim’s lungs were a perfect match. Jason’s transplant operation was a complete success.
End of story? Not quite. Later Jason and his father learned that the motorcycle accident victim was none other than William Westermann, the son of the young lieutenant Kelley had saved in that Vietnam jungle.
The story reminds me so much of something my English/Irish grandmother was so fond of saying — “Indeed God works in mysterious ways.”
