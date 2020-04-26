The New Braunfels ISD recently announced this year’s Campus Teachers of the Year. All of these individuals will be considered for the honor of NBISD Elementary or Secondary Teacher of the Year. From that level, they will advance to the regional competition with hopes of ultimately being named a Texas Teacher of the Year. Photos of the Campus Teachers of the Year can be found online at www.nbisd.org/page/dis.toty20.
Elementary
Carl Schurz – Kaye Smith, 3rd Grade Dual Language Teacher
County Line – Ann Kippes, Special Education Teacher
Klein Road – Nathan Novsek, PE Teacher/Coach
Lamar – Miranda Morgan, 5th Grade Science Teacher
Lone Star – Terri Smith, PPCD Teacher
Memorial – Lauren Flores, Kindergarten Teacher
Seele – Michelle Wisdom, Librarian
Veramendi – Melanie Bowen, Librarian
Voss Farms – Crystal Diaz, 3rd Grade Dual Language Teacher
Walnut Springs – Monica Medina, 3rd Grade Teacher
Secondary
New Braunfels Middle School – Matthew Proffitt, Teen Leadership/Health/Boys Coach
Oak Run Middle School – Lauren Shelton, 6th Grade Math
Ninth Grade Center –Kari Cooper, Biology Teacher
New Braunfels High School – April Walker, English Teacher
“We have celebrated our extraordinary teachers with this honor for several decades,” said Rebecca Villarreal, the Teacher of the Year coordinator for NBISD. “This recognition program gives us the opportunity to showcase the talented teachers we have in NBISD.”
The Teacher of the Year recognition program is intended to honor excellence in the classroom and provide a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the community they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.