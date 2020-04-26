NBISD Campus Teachers of the Year 2020

New Braunfels ISD Campus Teachers of the Year 2020 (front row, left to right) Terri Smith, Lauren Flores, Ann Kippes  Michelle Wisdom, Miranda Morgan, (back row, left to right) April Walker, Crystal Diaz, Melanie Bowen, Kari Cooper, Nathan Novsek, Matthew Proffitt, Lauren Shelton and Kaye Smith. Not pictured: Monica Medina. Submitted photo

 

The New Braunfels ISD recently announced this year’s Campus Teachers of the Year. All of these individuals will be considered for the honor of NBISD Elementary or Secondary Teacher of the Year. From that level, they will advance to the regional competition with hopes of ultimately being named a Texas Teacher of the Year. Photos of the Campus Teachers of the Year can be found online at  www.nbisd.org/page/dis.toty20.

Elementary

Carl Schurz – Kaye Smith, 3rd Grade Dual Language Teacher                    

County Line – Ann Kippes, Special Education Teacher

Klein Road – Nathan Novsek, PE Teacher/Coach

Lamar – Miranda Morgan, 5th Grade Science Teacher

Lone Star – Terri Smith, PPCD Teacher

Memorial – Lauren Flores, Kindergarten Teacher

Seele – Michelle Wisdom, Librarian

Veramendi – Melanie Bowen, Librarian

Voss Farms – Crystal Diaz, 3rd Grade Dual Language Teacher

Walnut Springs – Monica Medina, 3rd Grade Teacher

Secondary

New Braunfels Middle School – Matthew Proffitt, Teen Leadership/Health/Boys Coach

Oak Run Middle School – Lauren Shelton, 6th Grade Math

Ninth Grade Center –Kari Cooper, Biology Teacher

New Braunfels High School – April Walker, English Teacher

“We have celebrated our extraordinary teachers with this honor for several decades,” said Rebecca Villarreal, the Teacher of the Year coordinator for NBISD. “This recognition program gives us the opportunity to showcase the talented teachers we have in NBISD.”

The Teacher of the Year recognition program is intended to honor excellence in the classroom and provide a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the community they serve.

