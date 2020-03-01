Original artwork submitted by two students in the Comal Independent School District will be on display in the lower rotunda of the Texas State Capitol Building and the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum throughout the month of March in celebration of Youth Art Month.
Seventh grader James Campbell, a second year art student at Canyon Middle School, and first grader Fiorella Ferreira, a student at Clear Springs Elementary, were both surprised and excited upon hearing that their artwork was chosen to be a part of the 2020 YAM Capitol Exhibit.
“This is a great honor for our students, district and community. These opportunities are what builds our students’ confidence so they are willing and ready for future challenges,” says Tammy Mendenhall, CSES art teacher. “It’s a privilege to witness.”
Campbell, 13, submitted an art piece inspired by the Day of the Dead traditions using fine point pen and prisma color markers, explained his art teacher, Nathalie Rodriguez.
Ferreira’s artwork which will be on display features a painted a vase filled with purple flowers. She used tempera paints finished with oil pastels.
Both pieces of art will be on display from March 1-7 inside the Lower Rotunda of the Texas Capitol then moved to the Bullock Museum where they will be on display from March 8-29. The Texas Art Education Association sponsors the YAM contest and exhibit.
