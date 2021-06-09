A few weeks ago Mireya came home from her apartment because she was sick. Not COVID sick, but some other cold sick. Her tonsils looked like they had decided that there wasn’t room for the both of them in her throat and were trying to shove each other out of the way. She had a mild fever. She could barely swallow. She decided that there was no way she could take care of herself.
I agreed whole heartedly and quickly set up a sick room in my home office. I bought out all the homeopathic throat remedies I could find and established a menu of soft foods, herbal teas, and warm water salt rinses for gargling. I was a machine of medical mom-ness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.