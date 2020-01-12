The New Braunfels Community Chorale is seeking additional singers as rehearsals resume in preparation for their spring concert on April 26.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays starting Jan. 21 from 7-9 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 970 N. Loop 337.
Now in its 41st year, the concert will include highlights from old to new musical favorites — Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma, Westside Story and Frozen, Hamilton, The Greatest Showman, Into the Woods and more.
The first rehearsal is open to anyone interested in singing with the chorale. Dues per concert season are $20/person or $30/couple. No tryouts are required. Director Jody Bagley Leifeste will teach the vocalists the season’s music at a fairly rapid pace, so experience is helpful.
Group members include professional vocalists, directors and musicians as well as those who just have a gift and love of singing.
For additional information, call Linda at 830-660-6759.
