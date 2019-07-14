Throughout the month of July, Cavender’s will sell paper torches at each of its Texas stores to symbolize its support for Special Olympics Texas athletes. The paper torches will be available for purchase for $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout counter and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one they want to honor.
Funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.
“On behalf of all our Athletes, we would like to thank Cavender’s for, once again, being such a great partner. It is with their ongoing support that we can continue this movement of acceptance, inclusion and respect for all, especially individuals with an intellectual disability,” said Miguel Quezada, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Texas.
The cowboy boot and western wear retailer has been a generous supporter of SOTX since 2015. Cavender’s has conducted this campaign since 2015 and has raised nearly $68,000 over 4 years.
In addition, Cavender’s has been the presenting sponsor for SOTX’s statewide Equestrian Competition for many years, which is annually held in May at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan for nearly 200 athletes.
