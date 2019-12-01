I don’t like it when my expectations greatly outstrip reality. After a few disappointments I tend to become jaded and cynical, even boorish on the topic. Enter meteor showers.
I know they can be exceptional, thrilling, even scary when they become a storm, but meteor showers have been a thorn in my side for a few years. Stay up well past midnight, check the sky, check the sky… where are they? See one meteor and wait for a while. It sucks, but I feel relief when it’s clouded over — then I don’t feel guilty that I’m not out there staring at the radiant, hoping to spot falling stars.
OK, got that out of the way, but the reality is that meteor showers are hit or miss affairs. More often misses than hits. But when one hits it makes up for all the misses and then some. Takes me back to the late 1990s or early 2000s when the Perseid meteor shower was a hit. I do not remember the year, but I remember the night. Working in New Orleans, not exactly a dark sky site, my birthday had just passed and the Perseid shower was peaking. What to do? I decided to venture outside of the city a bit, figuring the view northward over Lake Pontchartrain might work out.
Around 12:30 a.m. I head west on Veterans Boulevard to Kenner and turn right at Williams Boulevard, north toward the levee. The road ends at a park and I start up the hill. Near the crest I hear voices, lots of voices. I get to the top and find a festive atmosphere of families having picnics, ooing and aahing as meteors slip silently in the northern sky. Meteors were appearing about every 10-20 seconds, sometimes two or three at a time. Now this is a meteor shower!
Of course, the atmosphere of families staying up late to hopefully see meteors was amazing and that enhanced my experience. Will I ever see another shower like this? I think so, but persistence is the key word.
Meteor showers are going on much of the time so we should have the occasional hit.
Most meteor showers are the result of Earth crossing into the debris trails of comets. The debris is bits of ices, dust and pebbles comets leave behind as the Sun’s radiation causes them to “bloom.” Some meteor showers result from near–Earth asteroid debris trails. A meteor shower’s radiant, is a place in the sky where it seems to appear from and is usually associated with a constellation in that area. Here are the ones to look for:
January – Quadrantids (Big Dipper asterism) (early), April – Lyrids (Lyra)(late). May – Eta Aquariids (Aquarius) (early). June – Boötids (Boötes) (late). July – Southern Delta Aquariids (Aquarius) (late). August – Perseids (Perseus) (mid). October – Draconids (Draco) (early), Orionids (Orion) (late). November – Taurids (Taurus) (mid), Leonids (Leo) (mid-late). December – Geminids (Gemini)(mid), Ursids (Ursa Major) (late).
What’s in the Sky?
The Leonids continue until Nov. 30. After midnight look east.
Dec. 1; dusk; southwest: Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter are in line.
