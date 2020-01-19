The Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Annual Scholarship Brunch will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels. Every year the chapter hosts a brunch to raise money for college scholarships that are presented in the spring to senior high school students in Comal County. Students may apply for the scholarships by submitting an application through their high school counselor or college and career center. Old River City Café will be catering the event. The guest speaker, Dr. Paul N. Spellman, will speak on “Comanches in the Texas Hill Country.”
Spellman teaches U.S. history and Texas history and has been a member of the Wharton County Junior College history faculty since 1998. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Southwestern University, his Master of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin, and his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Houston. Spellman is the author of several books and many journal articles on Texas History, is a member of the Texas State Historical Association, and was inducted into the Western Writers of America in 2009. He also received the Piper Professor Award in 2013 and 2019. Spellman’s books will be on sale at the brunch.
The cost of the brunch is $35, check payable to FLCDRT. RSVP deadline is Feb. 1. To make a reservation, mail check to: Christine McNeill, Treasurer, 861 Charter Oak Dr., #2, Canyon Lake, TX 78133-5711.
For more information, contact Carolyn Phelan, First Vice President - Programs, 830-237-0450, or email: Carolynfeyphelan@gmail.com
