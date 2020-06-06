Even a quarantine can’t hold this team back. The Canyon Lake High School Criminal Justice Law Club took top honors or “bragging rights” during the first SkillsUSA Texas Zoom Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl on April 30.
The winning team included Madison Crowder, a junior; Kirsten Heckathorn, Krystal Cates and Zach Collins, sophomores; and Aiden Ballard, a freshman. The competition consisted of two rounds with 25 questions in each. The CLHS team ended the competition with the top overall score, earning them “bragging rights.”
“Since COVID-19, this has been the only contest we have been able to compete in at the state level,” said Michael Tokarski, CLHS criminal justice instructor and SkillsUSA club adviser.
In addition, individual scores were kept with Crowder taking first place and Cates in second.
SkillsUSA Texas offered the Quiz Bowl Challenge free of charge to any of its members explaining that instead of prizes or trophies, the winning teams would earn “bragging rights.”
SkillsUSA is a national organization which offers students the opportunity to learn about various career opportunities with hands-on experiences.
Most Comal ISD secondary campuses offer SkillsUSA clubs for students to enhance its Career and Technical Education programs.
