MusicFest at Steamboat, Colo. is just around the corner and many Texas acts are gearing up for the trip. The five-day music festival starts on Jan. 5 and features a huge list of Americana and Country artists.
The festival was the brainchild of founder John Dickson and he’s been at it for over 30 years. Three decades will give you time to learn how to host a festival and few do it better than Dickson. It features more than 200 hours of live music stretched across five days of skiing, snowboarding and dozens of other fun things to do.
The list of performers is way too long to include here but it includes a range of talent from Aaron Watson to Reckless Kelly to Wade Bowen. It also features newcomers like Chris Colston and Kaitlin Butts, as well as legendary country acts like Lorrie Morgan and Johnny Rodriguez.
Each year the folks at MusicFest selects one artist to pay tribute to. Past honorees include Guy Clark, Joe Ely, Robert Earl Keen and Rodney Crowell. This year’s pick is New Braunfels resident Cody Canada and the music of his former band, Cross Canadian Ragweed.
Many of the acts at Steamboat will perform their favorite Ragweed song during a special tribute show that will be recorded for a live CD release later in 2020. You can find more information at their website TheMusicFest.com.
Halloween Party Time Tonight
Halloween is a fun time in our city and several venues are joining in on the festivities. Going alphabetically down the list we can start at Adobe Verde. Tonight they are hosting a cool Halloween party starting about 6:30 p.m. Over at Billy’s Ice they are featuring live music by Clockwork for their Halloween party.
The Craze will be rocking out tonight at Krause’s Café at 8 p.m. Riley’s Tavern is having their Halloween Bash tonight and cash prizes will be given to best costume.
Tommy Alverson will be providing the live music at 8 p.m. Though its not actually a music event, the Wurst-A-Ween Pub Crawl will kick off tonight at the Faust Hotel & Brew Pub at 5:30 p.m. and will make stops at Krause’s Café, the Phoenix Saloon and finish up at the Pour Haus at 10:15 p.m.
George Strait Continues Good Deeds
Just being the King of Country Music is a full-time job but George Strait has added two more duties on his to do list.
On Nov. 25 he will perform a benefit concert for the island of Abaco in the Bahamas at the Moody Theatre in Austin. Last month, Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, hit the island and remained stationary for almost 24 hours. The damage was catastrophic and left thousands of citizens without food, water, electricity and housing.
Tickets for Strait’s concert sold-out in minutes, which isn’t surprising since it’s one of the smallest venues he’s played in several decades. His normal artist fee is well over $1,000,000 per night so this is a major donation on his part.
The Abaco Relief program was started by the Discovery Land Company Foundation, an organization that assists in helping children all over world.
Closer to home, Strait is helping raise money for the 100 Club in San Antonio in honor of National First Responders Day. The 100 Club, a non-profit organization founded in 1973, that helps area police, firefighters and other first responders. Strait’s latest album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, contains the hit single titled The Weight of the Badge. Strait wrote the song with his son Bubba and friend Dean Dillon about the life of a police officer shot in the line of duty.
Miranda Lambert Plans Her Wildcard Tour
Miranda Lambert has always been a rebel and risk taker in country music and continues that attitude with her latest album, Wildcard, scheduled for release tomorrow. She just announced the Wildcard 2020 tour featuring a variety of opening acts that includes our very own Randy Rogers Band.
The album contains 14 songs, all written by Lambert and fellow songwriters Lori McKenna, Brent Cobb, Ashley Monroe and Jack Ingram. To help promote the album she has released videos for four songs, Locomotive, Way to Pretty For Prison, Tequila Does and It All Comes Out in the Wash.
The tour kicks off on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. and winds down on May in Ottawa, Canada.
Texas cowboy Cody Johnson will open most shows but Randy Rogers and Parker McCollum will handle opening act duties in Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas.
At press time, the only Texas date is on Feb. 8 in Dallas. It’s hard to imagine that Lambert will only play one show in her home state so I’ll keep a watch on her website in case another show is announced. Tickets to all shows are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.