The first of three chess tournaments hosted by the Comal Independent School District took place at Canyon Lake High School on Jan. 11, with campuses and individual students taking top prizes and bragging rights. Divided into age categories, students from kindergarten through 12th grade competed for the honor of being a chess champion.
The campus taking home the top team trophy in the kindergarten through second grade category was Rahe Bulverde Elementary. The top three individuals in this category were Jake Wadle, second grader from Rebecca Creek Elementary in first place; Jackson Storm, second grader from RBES, in second place; and Lucas Zulueta, second grader from Mountain Valley Elementary, in third place.
In the third through fifth grade category, Startzville Elementary took home the top prize while individual honors went to Miguel Rogenmoser, fourth grader from Kinder Ranch Elementary, in first place; Leonidas Pino, fifth grader from Timberwood Park Elementary, in second place; and Ava Hospers, fifth grader from STZES, in third place.
The competition was heated when it came to the middle school category, grades six through eighth, with Pieper Ranch Middle taking home the top team trophy and Mountain Valley Middle taking home the team participation honor. Individual honors went to Luke Schroeder, sixth grader from Smithson Valley Middle, in first place; Troy Messina, seventh grader from PRMS, in second place; and Diego Fuentes, seventh grader from MVMS, in third place.
The final category, high school, grades ninth through 12th, was a runaway with the host campus, CLHS, taking the top team and participation trophies. Individual honors went to three CLHS seniors. Thomas Fowler took first place; Chance Tucker took second; and Dylan Sandau took third.
Registration is open to all Comal ISD students to enter the remaining two tournaments with the next scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Canyon High, and the third set for Saturday, May 2, at Smithson Valley High. Each tournament has 300 spots available on a first come, first serve basis.
Register for one of the remaining district chess tournaments by visiting sascholastic.com.
