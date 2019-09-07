Options for Life will commemorate 35 years of service to the local community on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
This year, Shawn Carney is keynote speaker. The story of Carney and his wife, Marilisa, is featured in the movie Unplanned, as they opened their arms to Abby Johnson when she fled her role as director of Planned Parenthood. Carney is the founder of the international organization 40 Days for Life.
Tickets for the banquet are $50 each, with tables and sponsorships available for levels ranging for $500 to $3,500.
Options for Life is a Christ-centered organization dedicated to educating and encouraging people to choose life, to make positive sexual choices and to bring healing to those affected by abortion.
All services provided are free and confidential. These services include, pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasounds, limited STI testing, abortion recovery support, parenting and car seat education classes and referrals for community services.
After viewing a sonogram, 97% of Options for Life clients choose life.
Opportunities to support the work of Options for Life include buying a banquet table, making a material donation of diapers, baby wipes, clothing or baby food and becoming a volunteer.
For more information, please contact Tai Flynn, Fundraising Coordinator at (830) 629-7565 or email, tflynn@optionsforlifenb.org.
