Members of the popular New Braunfels’ Tigers baseball team in 1938 were (front row, from left) Marcus Adams, Hanno Scheel, Alfred “Dutch” Dressen, Robert Govier, Fred Henne, and Edgar Mueller, (back row, from left) Norman Henne, Arlon Krueger, Clifford Henne, Erwin “Red” Henk, Willard Stobaugh, and Ernst Stein (Manager). Courtesy of Arlene Krueger Seales
In 1938 it was only two years since the citizens of New Braunfels voted to purchase Landa Park. The activity never stopped. Albert Ludwig as park commissioner guided the outstanding upgrade of Landa Park. Only limestone quarried from the Albert Pfueffer ranch located off 306 was used in the park construction. The construction included the bath house overlooking the spring-fed pool, the sidewalk and steps leading to the pool in addition to the adjacent drink stand and open-air pavilion overlooking both the pool and Landa Lake. The construction also included bridges and lamp posts on Landa Park Drive throughout the park. The consistency of materials used brought a beautiful visual harmony to the project.
New Braunfels and its Landa Park certainly were greatly honored when chosen to be the site for the German Pioneer Monument in remembrance of the German pioneer and in celebration of the Texas Centennial. The unveiling of the impressive monument was an unforgettable event held Aug. 21, 1938. (Give yourself a meaningful experience and read the five plaques on the pedestal of the monument.)
