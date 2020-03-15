Texas Hill Country high school graduates whose household subscribes to at least one or more GVTC services have a chance to earn one of four GVTC Foundation scholarships totaling up to $50,000.
Tuition concerns are rising as the costs of higher education soar. The GVTC Foundation scholarships, focused on leadership, volunteerism, or vocational/technical work in the community, are intended to lighten that burden by assisting four deserving seniors in pursuing their dream. Applications to apply are open through March 16 at 11:59 a.m.
The GVTC Foundation scholarships are divvied up four ways:
• Ritchie T. Sorrells Leadership Scholarship: $20,000
• Ola Armstrong Scholarship for Volunteerism: $20,000
• Two Vocational/Technical Scholarship: $5,000 each
Visit https://gvtc.com/gvtc-foundation/scholarships to apply today.
