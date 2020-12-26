Most landscapes suffered two freezes so far this winter, one in November and then a lighter freeze in mid-December. It has been cold enough that gardeners lost their zinnias, tomatoes, okra and peppers. We should also expect some cold weather in January. Most years the January cold is enough to cause the snapdragons, stocks and petunias to pause in their blooming. Expect them to start a new bloom period in February.
Bougainvillea, mandevilla, tropical hibiscus, plumeria and other cold sensitive plants should already be in shelter. Have fabric coverings and heat sources ready to protect your citrus. Mexican limes and lemons are especially cold sensitive. It is advisable to have a heat-source to place under the fabric covering. Make sure the lights providing the heat are old-fashioned and not LED technology. Mechanics’ lights and poultry lamps with the old-fashioned bulbs work well.
