A few years ago, I wrote a piece in this space all about the road signs, bumper stickers and other pieces of priceless wisdom I gathered while out of town on vacation. Similarly, I recently returned from a fall holiday after visiting our nation’s tiniest state — Rhode Island.
While traveling to any number of historic places and centuries old seaports, I once again decided to jot down some of the sage advice — both funny and profound — I witnessed in old country stores and café’s, public pubs and tiny taverns as well as country inns where I stayed. Here’s a sampling of the discoveries I made along the way.
In a rural restaurant somewhere between an obscure village and the city of Newport, a hand-painted poster suggested — “Be a pineapple. Stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside.” About the same time, on an old truck that looked like it must have seen much better days bore a bumper sticker which read: “I wish Morgan Freeman narrated my life.”
In a downscale wine shop, a sign declared: “You may call it boxed wine – we call it Cardboardeaux.” Cute, don’t you agree? In that same store, another sign really hit home: “I have a good heart, but this mouth…”
Browsing a charming used book store I enjoyed this bit of advice hanging above the counter: “Whisper I love you to a butterfly. It will fly to Heaven and deliver your message.”
Then in a decade’s old (my favorite kind) antique shop with an equally old proprietor I noticed this statement which was hand-written on a piece of cardboard richly expressing the owner’s attitude: “Due to unfortunate circumstances, I am awake.”
Since Halloween was rapidly approaching, I was reminded of that fact with signs such as “If you can’t fly with the big girls, stay off the broom”. Or how about “When the witches go riding and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘tis near Halloween.
Then no one could miss the massive poster decorating the front window of a candy store cleverly announcing: “Trick or Treat, Bag of Sweets, Ghosts are walking down the Street”. And in that same shop I laughed when I sighted this posting: “Free Flying Lessons – BYOB” (that would be bring you own broom).
In a hotel laundry, I chuckled when I saw this bit of reasoning: “Wouldn’t it be great if we could place ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes and come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller?”
One of the things I love most about traveling, especially to New England, is the abundance of colonial history to be found almost everywhere. Posted above the front door of a delightful 18th century tavern I noticed this quote: “If not in haste, do stop and taste”. You bet I did.
And speaking of history, after visiting the birthplace of American painter Gilbert Stuart (1755-1828) whose famous portrait of George Washington has appeared on the dollar bill for decades, I was impressed with the iron marker on the side of the old house: “He yearned to portray our greatest citizen. His portraits embody the wisdom and dignity of Washington”
So, during my trip I managed to fill my notebook with so many more nuggets of inspiration as well as thoughts about how to live and to behave such as: “Be the reason someone smiles today”. Or “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”. And although I don’t recall where, I liked this posting: “Dream without fear, love without limits”.
I suppose it goes without saying, reason and enlightenment are everywhere. All you have to do is look.
