NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba has announced the selection of Clint McLain as the new assistant superintendent of finance and operations for NBISD. McLain is the current superintendent at Dilley ISD in Dilley, Texas, and will assume his new role on July 1. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Steve Brown, the current executive director of finance and operations.
McLain is an educator with 24 years of experience including 19 years as an administrator in four districts in both large and small school systems. For the past seven years, he has been superintendent of schools at Dilley ISD.
“I look forward to beginning the upcoming school year with this great school district and working alongside this outstanding team,” McLain said. “My family and I are looking forward to experiencing the opportunities both in school and the community that are here for each of us.”
McLain is a product of public schools and began his career as a high school social studies teacher at Chireno ISD before working as a secondary teacher and coach at Lamar CSD and Livingston ISD. At Livingston ISD, he began his first position as a campus administrator before moving to Crockett ISD to serve as a principal at the secondary level. His first position as a district-level administrator was in Westwood ISD where he served as assistant superintendent. In 2013, he was hired for his current position at Dilley ISD.
While serving as superintendent at Dilley ISD, he increased the fund balance from $2.6 million to $15.1 million. Additionally, he managed the completion of a $25 million bond program and successfully passed another $15 million bond.
McLain earned both his bachelor’s degree and Masters of Education from Stephen F. Austin
