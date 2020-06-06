Three days ago, I reached a milestone in my personal life — I entered into my 75th year of living. There. I’ve said it for all the world to witness.
Perhaps not as exciting as say some of my other milestones in my life like at age 16 when I received my first car. And even if what I wanted was a 57 Chevy I learned to love my 1950 Buick Dyna-Flow. Twenty-one was another special birthday when I was clearly on my way to adulthood and graduating from college. At age 40, my wife surprised me with a huge pool party that included almost 100 friends and guests.
But, alas, 75 is still an important stage in life when we might choose to take stock to remember and reflect on where we are and perhaps even where we’re going. And it is really a good time to consider what wisdom we have acquired — if any — and what we have really come to understand about not only who we are but to consider having as much to look forward to as we have to look back upon.
So, as I quietly reflect on my 75 years of living, here’s some of what I’ve found to be my most meaningful truths that will carry me forward however many years that may be:
• The older I get it seems the more I laugh and the younger I look and feel.
• At my age I can count on one hand my true friends who have always been there for me. The rest are people I just happen to know.
• Of all the titles I’ve held throughout my life — teacher, principal, writer, consultant, motivational speaker — a husband, father and especially grandfather are what have brought me the most joy.
• Now when I’m asked my birthdate I enjoy saying: 6-4-19. As to 19 what?, I prefer people guess. (Invariably I’ve found to be nice most people tend to underestimate your number of years.)
• At my age, I’m still prone to making mistakes but no longer have any fear admitting I made them.
• Just saying “No” to something I really don’t want to do has never been easier or more satisfying.
• At age 75 I certainly know who I am and don’t have to worry about what anyone else thinks about who I may be.
• I’ve found that no matter what age you become, there’s no expiration date on being creative, enjoying your friends and family and participating whenever and wherever you can.
• At any age there are life burdens and challenges that come to us all and it really helps when you realize that no matter what happens, life is still a gift.
• For me, perhaps even for all of us, no matter the age, the future is now, and I don’t have any time to put off something I really want to do.
• Now it feels so good to know that I have all the clothes and shoes I’ll ever need. And if you catch me wearing a necktie, it is only because I really want to or it was a gift from one of my grandchildren.
• Taking it easy, enjoying an afternoon or even a mid-morning nap has never been easier to do without any guilt or apology whatsoever.
• And this I know that every day, I may be growing older, but I will never be old.
