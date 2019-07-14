Certainly, you have seen the large granite monument that is in Landa Park near Founders’ Oak. If you haven’t already, give yourself a treat and go see this important monument. Now, let us discuss how it got there.
Preparing for the celebration of the Texas Centennial set the plan in motion for the Pioneer Monument project. The Federation of German-American Societies in San Antonio chose New Braunfels for the site of the monument. The Federation also inaugurated the Monument Association for the German Pioneers, Inc. The Monument Association’s purpose was twofold: to determine the best site within the community for the monument and to find the best talent to design and to create the monument.
It was an exciting time. In early March of 1936 Martin Faust of New Braunfels was elected to head the newly formed Monument Association for the German Pioneers of Texas, Inc. at a meeting of trustees of the Monument Association held in San Antonio. John R. Fuchs and Robert H, Wagenfuehr were also directors from New Braunfels. The organization had recently received its charter from the State of Texas. The Federation of German-American Societies in San Antonio that inaugurated the Monument Association went on to sponsor a statewide campaign to raise funds to build a monument in New Braunfels honoring the early German settlers of Texas.
To show their support for the meaningful project, the previous January interested local people met at the Comal County Courthouse and formed the Comal County German Pioneer Monument Association. Robert H. Wagenfuehr was elected permanent chairman upon motion by Martin Faust, who acted as temporary chairman of the meeting. Others elected at the meeting were Adolph Seidemann, vice chairman; George Nowotny, secretary; and Carlo M. Fischer, treasurer.
Following the election of officers, the next order of business was to pass a resolution expressing appreciation to the Federation of the German-American Societies for the selection of New Braunfels as the site for the monument.
Prominent local citizens present at the meeting who voiced their approval were: Robert H. Wagenfuehr, Henry Meyer, E. Eikel, J.M. Francis, Chris Herry, Olga Ludwig, Fred Oheim, William Ikels, B.W. Nuhn, Mrs.John R. Fuchs, Mrs. Robert H Wagenfuehr, Thomas J Hughes, Jerome Faust, E.A . Sahm, Adolph Eggeling, George E. Nowotny, Mrs. J Schnabel, Harry Seele, Mrs. Milton Tolle, Mrs. Walter Fischer, Hilmar Triesch, Carlo Fischer, Ernest Stein, A.M. Fielder, August Triesch, Edwin Staats, Max Specht, B.W. Klingemann, Fred Tausch, Gus Reininger, Adolph Seidemann, Charles W. Scruggs, L.A. Voigt, Richard Pfeuffer, Mrs. Wesley Rosenberg, Mrs. B. Heidimeyer, Mrs. R.H. Tays, Mrs. Otto Rohde, and Mrs. C.V. Windwehen. Out-of-town visitors included Major John Shawvan, president of the Chicago Sculptors’ Association.
A board of 15 directors was appointed to the newly organized Comal County German Pioneer Monument Association to steer the drive for funds to build the monument. Members of the board included Robert H. Wagenfuehr, Adolph Seidemann, George E. Nowotny, Carlo Fischer, Gus Reininger, Henry Meyer, Mrs. John R. Fuchs, Otto Seidel, Mrs. Robert H. Wagenfuehr, Mrs. Alfred Liebscher, Edwin Staats, Paul Jahn, William Ikels, Martin Faust, and Chris Herry.
Harry Landa, learning that a monument honoring the German pioneers was to be placed in New Braunfels, generously offered to donate a two-acre site on the summit of the hill overlooking New Braunfels on the northwest, adjoining Klappenbach Road (today known as Fredericksburg Road.).
By the end of March, it was rumored that the memorial would be placed in Landa Park. The German Pioneer Monument Association Board would make the final decision. Local Board members included Martin Faust, president, Robert H. Wagenfuehr and John R. Fuchs, directors. Several members of the Board of Directors of the Association from other cities favored the plan with one of the leaders declaring, “Landa Park itself would be monument enough.”
In October, John R. Fuchs became president of the Monument Association and Paul Jahn joined Robert H.Wagenfuehr as a director on the Board from New Braunfels. What everyone in our community was eagerly awaiting was finally revealed when it was officially announced that the memorial was to be placed in Landa Park at a site to be selected by the City Administratiion along with members of the Monument Association. Harry Landa’s generous offer of a two-acre site was much appreciated but a site within Landa Park was preferred.
Two major announcements regarding the German Pioneer Monument remained. Those announcements would reveal the architect and the sculptor for the project. There will be more about both in future column.
From 1936 headlines to 2019 breaking news
As of May 30, 2019, Comal Springs in Landa Park are in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Park Service was the Listing agent.
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more info visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. To obtain a book, call Jo Heideman at 830-625-3186.
