If you happen to be a fan of tribute shows, you are in luck. This week there are 10 tribute shows all happening within our area that will offer just about every genre of music you want.
First up is the mighty Soul Sessions and their tribute to the Motown hits that topped the charts for many decades.
This local band plays to standing room only crowds several nights a week but tonight is their debut performance on the Brauntex Theatre’s stage.
They are kicking off another season of the popular Local Live series that highlights local bands paying tribute to their heroes. The show is almost sold out but there’s a few seats left.
The tributes continue at the historic theatre with the return of Donny Edwards and his fantastic Elvis show.
Donny is a Texas boy now living in Las Vegas and one of the best Elvis tribute acts in America. On Saturday night at the Brauntex, local promoter Eddie Luna turns up the volume with a tribute to Korn and Ozzy Osbourne. For this hard rock show he’s hired Freaks on a Leash to handle the music of Korn.
Singer Iggy Igbourne will pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets to all of these shows can be purchased at Brauntex.org.
Still More Tribute Shows to Choose From
Across town at Freiheit Country Store on Friday night is a Tom Petty Tribute band.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. See FreiheitCountryStore.net for more information. Billy’s Ice on Loop 337 has a double shot of rock scheduled for Saturday night.
Opening the show is our own local band, Looks That Kill, a super group of area musicians joining forces to pay tribute to Motley Crue.
Headlining the show is Destroyer, a first class KISS tribute band from Texas. These guys are as close as it gets to seeing the actual band so throw on those leather pants and get ready to rock.
Tickets can be purchased at BillysIce.com.
If a nice road trip on Saturday is in your plans, head out to Luckenbach for their Harvest Classic Motorcycle Rally that will feature Cheap Sunglasses, a ZZ Top tribute band.
The music starts at 1 p.m. and tickets are available at LuckenbachTexas.com.
The Ultimate Tribute to Jimi Hendrix
The ultimate tribute show will be at the Tobin Center in San Antonio next Tuesday when Experience Hendrix comes to the Alamo city.
This all-star tribute to the late guitarist Jimi Hendrix will feature Buddy Guy, Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa and Eric Johnson all jamming on guitars to Jimi’s biggest hits.
Billy Cox, the original bassist in Hendrix’s band will be on hand to insure the songs are played the same way Jimi did. Chris Layton, drummer for the late Stevie Ray Vaughan and Kenny Aronoff, drummer for John Mellencamp and John Fogerty, will provide the back beat for the show.
Hendrix is often called the greatest guitarist of all time and no one will ever know where his career would have gone if he would have lived longer.
He was just 27 when he died of asphyxia on Sept. 18, 1970. He survived a troubled childhood to become the biggest and highest paid musician in America during the late 1960s.
He usually played a right-handed Fender Stratocaster but re-strung and played upside down since he was left handed. This odd way of playing gave his sound a unique style, one that is nearly impossible to create. The show next Tuesday at the Tobin Center will feature five of the best guitarist in the business recreating some of the best classic rock ever recorded.
The Eagles Check In To Hotel California
Speaking of classic rock, few albums are more iconic than Hotel California by the Eagles. I was sacking groceries at H-E-B in Yoakum on Dec. 8, 1976 when the album was released.
A friend and coworker had bought the album earlier that day and invited me to stop by after work to listen to it. It was about 10 p.m. that night when we dropped the needle on side one. We listened to the album about three times before I headed home. This was in the 8-track tape days and my friend made me a copy of the album before I left so I could listen on the drive home.
On payday I purchased my own copy for a whopping $3.99.
Guitarist Joe Walsh had just joined the band, replacing original guitar player Bernie Leadon. Walsh, the founding guitarist of the power trio the James Gang, brought a harder edged sound to the normally mellow Eagles. Songs like Life in the Fast Lane would have never been attempted prior to Walsh joining the band.
The album would hit No. 1 on the charts and would eventually sell 26 million copies in America and 32 million copies world-wide.
Last week the Eagles announced they would tour next year and play the album in its entirety, something they had only done at a few Las Vegas shows. They will play 12 shows in six cities, Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Tickets to all shows go on-sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster sites or on-line at Ticketmaster.com.
Ticket prices will range from $130 to $750, depending where you sit.
All shows are expected to sell-out within one hour after going on-sale so if you want to go, be ready at 10 tomorrow morning.
