I began writing about music in May of 1976 for several publications in Texas.
In 1982 I started writing a weekly music column for the Victoria Advocate. I think it was in June of 2000 that I started writing for our New Braunfels paper.
In my four decades of covering music, I have never seen as many canceled events as we have these past few weeks.
While I totally understand the need to be safe and act responsibly, a lot of folks are panicking and hoarding supplies which just makes the situation that much worse.
Normally I spend Sunday afternoons compiling the weekly concert calendar you see on this page.
This week I had the feeling that it may all be for nothing as more and more shows were being canceled, but I forged ahead anyway.
Many venues vowed to remain open and not cancel anything while others made the tough decision to close before things got worse.
By noon on Monday it became a free-fall situation with more and more closures and cancellations being announced.
Some venues gave definite timelines for when they planned to reopen, others left it open ended, choosing to see how things play out in the next few weeks.
We are in uncharted territory here and it affects a lot of people. Musicians can’t play so they don’t get paid.
The same with bar staff, sound and light guys, wait staff, cooks and hundreds of other service industry workers.
So, before you head out to your favorite music venue, check their website, Facebook page or give them a call to see if there have been any changes to their schedule.
Cancellations across the state
Things are changing so fast, almost on an hourly basis, that it is impossible to report all the cancellations.
At press time, over 100 major concert tours have been canceled or postponed. Twelve major music festivals have been canceled completely and six others have been postponed. Television schedules have also been altered, including the American Music Awards as well as four additional award shows.
Major movie premiers have been rescheduled as well as virtually every sporting event in the world.
On Monday I received emails from six music venues in Austin and four in San Antonio, all delivering the same message: We are closed until further notice.
As bands and their booking agents scramble to reschedule hundreds of canceled shows, the bands are forced to go home and wait it out.
Some acts are trying to stream live music from their homes, others are asking fans to buy their merchandise and some are trying to schedule small house concerts to try to pay their bills.
Remember, musicians often play for free at our local benefits and fundraisers, so now it’s our turn to help them out if we can.
A few new shows are announced
The entire music industry is hoping things bounce back soon and continue to announce new shows coming to our area.
One that has everyone excited is the Steve Earle and Marty Stuart show coming to Floores Country Store on Friday, May 29.
Steve Earle & the Dukes are touring to promote his new album, The Ghosts of West Virginia, due out on May 22.
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are on tour supporting the release of his deluxe edition CD of The Pilgrim. Stuart will be back in Texas on June 13 opening for Steve Miller in Austin.
If you happened to watch the Ken Burns documentary titled Country Music, you saw that Stuart played a huge role in the 18-hour film. Marty and Steve are two of the last of the original acts signed by Tony Brown when he ran MCA Records back in the early 1980s.
Tony Brown was Elvis Presley’s keyboard player for over 10 years and knew a thing or two about talented musicians.
During his time at MCA he also signed a young Texan named Lyle Lovett and produced his first few albums.
In another pure stroke of genius, Austin’s own James McMurtry will open this show. Tickets for this show are going fast so get yours now at LiveAtFloores.com.
How long will this last?
It’s hard to predict what the outcome of this pandemic will be. No one knows how long it will last or how many people will contract the virus.
It’s the fear of the unknown that drives normally sane people to act in impulsive ways. We buy hundreds of rolls of toilet paper for no real reason.
We buy cases of water when our public water supply is perfectly safe. I’ve just never understood this hoarding thing.
Sure, I’ve been known to buy extra bags of candy corn during Halloween but never more than I could eat in a week. I’m old enough to remember the coffee shortage in 1970 and I’ve lived through several gas shortages.
Thankfully I don’t drink coffee and during the gas shortages I just bought gas when it was available and never filled up extra cans to store in my garage.
I realize that in times like these when people have health concerns, the music industry may be the least of your worries. Hopefully this crisis will be short term and we can get back to our normal lives. We are tough here in Texas and we will get through this together. On the bright side of this, when it’s all over you’ll be able to toilet paper all your neighbors houses and have enough left over to last you for a year.
