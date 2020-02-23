The Comal Independent School District is excited to promote its ever-expanding efforts when it comes to Career and Technical Education (CTE) during the month of February, which is known as CTE Month.
The purpose of celebrating CTE Month is to showcase the value and importance of career and technical education in public schools. The first part of that effort is explaining what CTE is. More than 20 or 30 years ago, it was called vocational education or vo-tech, and while it seems that traditional education has moved away from this hands-on educational style, it truly hasn’t. In fact, Comal ISD has continued to provide students with opportunities in a variety of fields and career paths including automotive, aviation, construction, culinary arts, entrepreneurship and more.
“Today, CTE incorporates vocational classes, real life skills, certifications, trades and much more,” says Tina Olcott, Comal ISD CTE coordinator. “Additionally, CTE classes result in jobs in fields with a high demand for employment and postsecondary education.”
In Comal ISD, CTE begins at the middle school level with opportunities for students to engage in classes that help them explore careers and find their passion. Middle schools offer courses in manufacturing as well as human services too.
CTE courses at the high school level are organized by career clusters and include everything from floral design and landscape management to audio/video production to welding.
The clusters include agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, A/V technology and communications; business, management, administration and marketing; career development; education and training; finance government and public administration; health science; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; law, public safety, corrections and security; manufacturing; science technology engineering and math; and transportation, distribution and logistics – automotive and aviation.
Throughout the month of February, the district will continue to promote its CTE. Look for stories highlighting Comal ISD alumni, partnership opportunities for community members and businesses and CTE student organizations.
