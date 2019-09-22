A couple of years ago while vacationing with my wife in a rural part of northern England, I began to realize how late it was getting to be. My wife, Debbie, also helped me to understand that we did not have a reservation for a place to stay that night.
As I continued driving and as the sun began to slowly set, I spotted a small country cottage displaying a quaint and simple sign: Bell’s B & B.
Relieved there was bed space available in this sparsely furnished home, the proprietor accompanied us to a tiny bedroom facing a lovely and colorful backyard painted with flowers.
As I carted our suitcases upstairs into the undersized room, Mr. Bell wished us a good night and noted breakfast would be on the dining room table no later than 8 a.m. the next morning. Then with a slight, but serious smile added, “If you find yourselves short of anything, just let us know. We’ll show you how you can do without it.”
I couldn’t help snickering a bit while thinking that perhaps it was Mr. Bell’s way of apologizing for the simplicity of his home and the sparsely furnished bedroom where were spending the night.I’ve so often wondered about that brief encounter and thought about how attached and used to the many material things that have become so much a part of our lives. Seems the more we have, the more we want.
There’s a thoughtful old legend I once heard about of an aging father who sent his three sons to climb a great mountain to see what they each might find.
The first son didn’t get very high on the mountain but brought back a large bunch of flowers. The second son climbed much higher and returned with a bag of beautiful stones in all shapes and sizes.
The third son, who had climbed the highest, returned empty-handed. His face aglow with happiness told his father, “I climbed to the top of the mountain but there was nothing really there except a big, bare rocks.”
But then he added excitedly, “I saw the sea!”
The father quickly realized that two of his sons had brought back something they carried in their hands, but his third son brought back something forever etched in his mind.
That old fable reminds me that while possessions are important, perhaps just experiencing and seeing can be even more precious and gratifying if we allow ourselves to let it.
Thank you!
