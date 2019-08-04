The New Braunfels Community Chorale resumes rehearsals for its fall concert beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be weekly at the Faith United Church of Christ, 970 N. Loop 337.
Now in its 40th year, the chorale’s Oct. 27 concert “Old Time Religion — Southern Gospel 2.0” is a continuation of an audience favorite five years ago (Gospel 1.0). After requests to have another gospel concert, a new repertoire of more than 20 old-time favorites was chosen, including “Sweet By and By,” “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” “I Surrender All,” “Peace in the Valley,” “It is Well With My Soul.”
The first rehearsal is open to anyone interested in singing with the chorale. Dues per concert season are $20 per person or $30 per couple. No tryouts are required. Director Jody Bagley Leifeste will teach the singers the season’s music at fairly rapid pace.
Group members include professional vocalists, directors and musicians as well as those who just have a gift and love of singing.
For additional information, call Linda at 830-660-6759.
