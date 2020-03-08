Students from the Comal Independent School District made quite an impression at the SkillsUSA Texas District 10 Leadership and Skills Conference a few weeks ago, returning to their campuses with more than a dozen individual and team awards.
The SkillsUSA Law Enforcement Club, also known as “Lake Law,” from Canyon Lake High School as well as the Canyon Criminal Justice Club and the Canyon High School TEEN CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) groups from Canyon High School were well represented at the annual conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Waco. These students represented the best of the best from Comal ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
“SkillsUSA competitions allow students to gain hands-on experience and build skills while working with others,” says Michael Tokarski, CLHS criminal justice instructor and club adviser. “Going to these competitions opens a student’s eyes to what other students are doing and to possible vocations. It helps prepare students for the real world.”
Students from CLHS brought home 11 awards including seven gold medals, one silver and three bronze. In addition, two CLHS students were selected to join the leadership team: Madison Crowder was selected as a SkillsUSA Texas District 10 officer and Krystal Cates was chosen as an alternate officer.
The following CLHS students received awards: Cates, Crowder, Kirsten Heckathorn, Zachary Collins, Brice Bartholemew, Jade Paz, Aiden Ballard, Sarah Shepard, Emma Coffee, Hannah Cortez and Max Palmer. Gold medals were earned in several competitions including criminal justice quiz bowl, CERT, prepared speech, extemporaneous speaking, customer service, criminal justice skills and first aid/CPR/AED.
Two student organizations at CHS competed at the conference and came home with awards. Two seniors involved in the Canyon Criminal Justice Club brought back silver medals; Shannon Graham in the ‘job skill demo open’ competition and Brayden Stribling in the ‘job skill demo A’ competition.
In the CERT category, the Canyon High School TEEN CERT club came in second place with the following team members: ninth grader Kolton Levar, 10th grader Mario Cruz, 11th grader Matthew Neaves, 11th grader Giuliana Rubalcaba, 12th grader Devon Dantzler and 12th grader Lita Tijerina.
