When is the last time you had axis steak, venison sausage, cage-free turkey, homemade tamales, meatloaf, pot roast, fried fish, buzzard breath chili (made with wild hogs and venison, no buzzards), cornbread chili, cold slaw, green beans numerous deserts and food for the kids, water and tea all in one meal? Beer and wine are even available at an addition at a cost!
On Feb. 1, St. Paul Lutheran will hold its 16th annual Wild Game Dinner at the civic center. In addition to the food, the St. Paul Messengers acapella quartet will sing, there will be presentations from the supported ministries, a silent auction, a live auction and finally a dance with the Bret Graham Band. It is a full evening from 5 p.m. until midnight.
It is the largest wild game dinner in New Braunfels, with over 750 attending. All the food is cooked by volunteers. The venison, axis and hogs are wild harvested. The turkeys are cage-free birds. The fish is the only purchased meat. Over a hundred volunteers make this happen! There is even entertainment for the kids!
The live auction items includes a meal with Texan of the Year Charlie Duke and his wife Dottie, a golf game with British Open winner Bill Rodgers, many hunting and fishing trips, lots of firearms and many more guy things.
The event proceeds provide funding for eight ministries: The Gabriel Project, Trinity Oaks, Communities in Schools, Cross Trail Outfitters, New Life Treatment Center, Options for Life, Reel Recovery and St Paul Youth Group.
Come celebrate a special tribute to founder Harold Vogus, his vision and love of Jesus. The food is home cooked with family love, the people are great and the benefices make a real difference in people’s lives. Hope you can make it, have a good family night and help make our community better.
Tickets are $20 per person. Children 12 and under are free. Go to www.nbstpaul.org/wild-game-dinner. Or call the St. Paul Lutheran office at 830-625-9191.
Let’s keep New Braunfels special.
