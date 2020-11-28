December is an important time for the winter vegetable garden. Early in the month there is time to plant spinach transplants, one of the most popular vegetables. Plant spinach 12 to 18 inches apart in the garden bed that has been prepared by incorporating 2 inches of compost and 10 cups of slow release lawn fertilizer into every 100 sq. ft. of garden bed. It is also time to plant onion transplants. You can choose between mild versions of red, yellow and white onions. Plant them close together so that the plants in between can be utilized as green onions as you wait for the bulbs to mature in May. The first broccoli should be ready to harvest early in the month if it was not ready in November. Greens such as kale, chard, and collards can also be harvested. Stay alert for the presence of cabbage loopers. Be ready to apply a Bt product at the first sign of caterpillar feeding on the foliage.
If we have not had a freeze or too much cold weather the tomatoes are continuing their march to maturity. I recommend that the individual tomatoes be harvested as soon as they show a color change to stay ahead of the interest of the birds and to be ready when the freeze shows up in December. Oftentimes the first freeze is a light one that can be survived if the plants are covered. If you survive the first freeze you may be granted another 3 or 4 weeks of tomato maturing weather.
