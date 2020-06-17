Last week we saw more venues back open and by today there’s only a few that have remained closed. It’s so refreshing to see live music returning to our city where it belongs. I must admit, some of the live streaming shows were really well done. Willie Nelson did a few streaming shows and they were professionally done. Naturally, since it was Willie, he had the best guests, like Paul Simon, James Taylor, Norah Jones and Lyle Lovett, just to name a few.
Of the regular streaming shows I watched, there were four that really stand out as excellent displays of just how talented our Texas songwriters are. The Monday night shows from the Sequestered Songwriters were very well done. Courtney Patton put these together each week and did an amazing job. This past Monday they did a tribute to Bruce Springsteen.
Wade Bowen’s Friday night Wade’s World show always featured top Americana artists. Sunday mornings belonged to Todd Snider and his shows broadcast from the Purple Building in east Nashville. Snider is hilarious and talented. His stories are often more entertaining than his songs.
Willy Braun, of Reckless Kelly, wrapped the week up with his songs from the mountains, broadcast from his log cabin in Idaho on Sunday afternoon. He did his final show this past Sunday and plans to take some time off to write more songs. Even though they just released two new albums, he wants to continue writing so that next year he will have some new songs in the can for their next album. It’s very rare for musicians to have this much time off, so he wants to take advantage of it.
Casey Donahew coming to
Downtown Social
The Downtown Social was just starting to get a regular music series going when the pandemic hit and put the brakes on the world. Now that things are slowly returning to normal, they are welcoming Texas artist Casey Donahew for an intimate acoustic show. Tickets are on-sale now at their website and Facebook page. Casey comes from Burleson, Texas and along with his wife Melinda, they have built a huge fanbase in Texas. He started out at open mic nights, inspired by his idols like George Strait and Garth Brooks. He caught a show by Pat Green while still in college and that convinced Casey to make music his day job. I’ve interviewed Casey and Melinda on numerous occasions and they are an amazing team. They realized early on that a career in music must be run like a business if you want it to last a lifetime. Casey usually does full band shows when he comes to town so don’t miss this opportunity to catch him in a rare acoustic setting.
Happy Cow hosts two hard rock
tribute bands
Since the huge stadium tour featuring Motley Crue and Poison has been postponed until next year, here’s your chance to enjoy
their music in our own backyard. The Happy Cow on Hunter Road welcomes two high energy tribute bands on Saturday night. First up is Poisoness, the first female fronted Poison tribute band. Fronted by lead singer Nikki Heimann with Samantha Bishop on drums, Jay Patterson on guitars and Trevice Layne on bass. The same group of musicians make a few instrument changes and come back on-stage for a blistering tribute to Motley Crue under the stage name of Crued & Tattooed. The musicians are based out of Dallas and don’t play much in our area so if you are in the mood for some 80’s hair metal, this show is for you.
Brookshire Brothers is back with live music and steaks
Good food and music always go well together and few do it better than Brookshire Brothers in Canyon Lake. You may think that live music at a grocery store sounds a bit strange and, on the surface, it is. However, having personally attended several shows at Brookshire Brothers, I can vouch for how much fun it is. On Friday nights they feature huge steaks along with the live music. On Saturday they offer barbecue or fried catfish, cooked fresh on site. Things get started about 6 p.m. both nights. Once you arrive just pick out a picnic table, go get a cold drink and get your food. There’s a beautiful view of the lake from the back-patio area and about 7 p.m. the live music gets started. In addition to local musicians they often have major acts like Suzy Bogguss and Ray Wylie Hubbard. This week they feature Kayla Jane on Friday and the Wayne Garner Band on Saturday. You can always find their weekly schedule in our concert calendar so take the short drive to the lake and give it a try.
Freiheit Country Store welcomes Kevin Fowler
Last but not least, Freiheit Country Store keeps their winning streak going with Texas rocker Kevin Fowler on Saturday. I first met Kevin back when he played lead guitar for the hard rock band Dangerous Toys. He had really long hair and played blistering loud guitar solos. After he left Toys, he formed another hard rock band called Thunderfoot. I still have a copy of their only album and it’s incredible. By 1999 he was tired of the loud music, got a haircut and released a country album called One For The Road. A year later he released the hit album Beer, Bait & Ammo and his career took off like a rocket. A string of hits followed and today Fowler is one of the most popular musicians in Texas. Seating is still limited so get your tickets quick before they sell out.
CONCERT CALENDAR:
Adobe Verde (1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Fri – Don Reilly – 6:30pm
Billy’s Ice (1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Fri – Ryan Ross Band – 8:30pm
Sat – Bill Ayers Band – 9:30pm
Brookshire Brothers (18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Kayla Jane – 6pm
Sat – Wayne Garner Band – 6pm
Downtown Social Club (386 W. San Antonio, 830-214-6650)
Sat – Casey Donahew – 9pm
Freiheit Country Store (2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Geoff Hill & Tony Taylor – 4pm
Fri – William Beckman / Rick Trevino – 6pm
Sat – Mario Flores / Kevin Fowler – 7pm
Sun – Jamie Wetson & Justin Taylor – 7pm
Tue – Jay Eric – 7pm
Wed – Zack Walther – 7:30pm
Grapevine in Gruene (1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Tonight – Bret Graham – 6pm
Fri – Colton’s Kin – 5pm
Sat – Dirty River Dixie Band – 2pm / Bret Graham – 6pm
Sun – Phil Luna – 1pm
Gristmill River Grill (1287 Gruene Road, 830-625-0684)
Fri – Dan McCoy – 7pm
Sat – RC Irwin – 12:30pm / Dan McCoy – 6:30pm
Sun – Dan McCoy – Noon / Colton’s Kin – 6pm
Gruene Hall (1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Sat – David Lee & Jose Armadillo Roadshow – 1pm
Sun – Jason James Band - Noon
Mon – Bret Graham – 7pm
Happy Cow (9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – Slim Bawb – 7:30pm
Sat – Poisoness / Crued & Tattooed – 8:30pm
Inferno’s Pizza (1198 Gruene Rd, 830-629-2077)
Fri – The Percolators – 6pm
Sat – Caleb Haynes – 6pm
Sun – Mike Kropp – 6pm
Lonestar Float House (7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – John Evans Band – 6pm
Luckenbach Dance Hall (412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – Dan West – 5pm
Fri – Hayden Whittington – 1pm / Koncrete Kings – 8pm
Sat – Almost Patsy Cline – 1pm / Charley Crockett – 8pm
Sun – Squeezebox Bandits – 1pm / Jake Martin – 5pm
Middleton Brewing (101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Nate Guthrie – 6:30pm
Sun – Bluegrass w/ Gerry Burns – 3pm
Pour Haus (343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Tonight – James Van Deuson - 8:30pmpm
Fri - Nick Lawrence Band - 8:30pm
Sat – Mark Monaco & the Strayhearts - 9pm
Sun – Bo Brumble & Garrett Mann - 8:30pm
Mon – Devin Baize & Gordon Pyle - 8:30pm
Tue – Open Mic Night - 9pm
Riley’s Tavern (8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Mike Ethan Messick – 7pm
Fri – Amber Lucille Band – 7pm
Sat – Chris Cuevas Project – 7pm
Sun – The Beaumonts – 4pm
River Road Ice House (1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Sat – Left Arm Tan – 8:30pm
Sam’s Burger Joint (330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Fri – Passing Strangers – 7pm
Sat – Passing Strangers – 7pm
Watering Hole (1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Shades of Country – 8pm
Fri – Josh Holden – 8:30pm
Sat – Fast Movin Train – 9pm
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
