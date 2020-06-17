New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.