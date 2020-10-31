The Edwards Aquifer has long enlivened a diverse ecology and robust economy that has literally sprung from flows of clean waters emanating from the aquifer in the form of Comal Springs locally, and San Marcos Springs just up the road from us. For generations, we have come to depend on these spring systems, and now we must remain vigilant in ensuring their unceasing flows for generations to come.
The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has devoted the better part of a quarter century to securing the effective and responsible management of the aquifer toward this end. We have worked to assure the sustainability of a vital water resource to the benefit of all users and needs. As a result, the once-looming threat of overdrawing the aquifer to the detriment of its two major spring systems and the dire consequences it could hold for our region have been reasonably alleviated. Achieving such certainty affords us now the opportunity to think about the future in ways we could not have imagined previously.
