Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse in our country, it did. Makes me believe the two astronauts that blasted off from Florida on Saturday had the right idea. The tranquility of space would be a welcome change from the loud chaos we are experiencing here on Earth.
Peaceful protesting is one of our freedoms in America. Violent destruction of private property is not protesting. I simply don’t understand what good it does to vandalize someone’s place of business. These businesses had nothing to do with what you are protesting against. I guess there’s just some things in life I will never understand.
Meanwhile, here in our beautiful city, more live music is starting to appear on our weekly schedule. That’s definitely good news and hopefully the trend will continue until we are back to normal, whatever our new normal will be.
I was hoping Governor Abbott would make another announcement about more businesses reopening this week but with all the riots going on in Austin, he is probably busy with that.
As I write this column, bars and music venues are still stuck at only 25% capacity which makes reopening a challenge. One thing good happened this week, I was able to buy several cans of wasp spray. So at least I’ll be ready when the killer hornets start attacking next week. It’s good to always be prepared.
Freiheit Country Store brings back live music
Sometimes you need to make lemonade out of lemons and that’s exactly what Freiheit Country Store has been doing. They were one of the first venues to adapt to the new capacity rules and started offering live music as soon as they got the green light. They spaced out the tables to maintain social distancing and started booking acoustic shows. Randy Rogers played last week and this Friday they have Jack Ingram scheduled to play. Opening the show will be special guest Tyler McCollum. On Saturday night they welcome Glen Templeton and of course every Wednesday is the Zack Walther Band. According to their Facebook page schedule, they have Wade Bowen on June 13 and Kevin Fowler on June 20. To purchase tickets, go to their website at FreiheitCountryStore.net. Remember, tickets for these shows are more expensive because venues must pay the artist their fee but can only sell a few tickets in order to maintain the mandated 25% capacity.
More local venues are opening their doors
As you can see on the concert calendar, more of our local bars and music venues are opening up and scheduling live music again. Billy’s Ice will have music all weekend and they are also planning to host a benefit concert soon for the musicians that have been unable to work for a few months due to the pandemic. Out in Gruene, the Grapevine and Gruene Hall have some live music on their schedule. At press time, the first major concert on the Gruene Hall website is Pat Green on June 19. Whitewater Amphitheater still has Whiskey Myers scheduled for the first weekend in August and they moved Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson shows to September. The Brauntex Theatre has some shows scheduled for July but they may also be moved to September. Riley’s Tavern, Koozie’s Ice House, Villa at Gruene and the Watering Hole Saloon are all featuring live music this week. If you feel comfortable, please show your support and attend some shows. These venues are struggling to stay alive in these tough times and desperately need our help.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard stadium tour finally postponed
As promised, on Monday the announcement we were all expecting was made official. The massive stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett was
postponed until 2021. It was scheduled to kickoff on June 18 in Florida and be in San Antonio a few days later. Due to the COVID-19 virus that crippled the entertainment industry, virtually every major tour was canceled for this year. It is estimated that 80% of all musicians in America will not be able to tour in 2020. The impact this will have on all businesses that are affiliated with live concerts is catastrophic. Many fans were disappointed that the decision to postpone the tour wasn’t made sooner so they could get a refund on their tickets. Tickets for this show were averaging over $200 each and many fans had over $1,000 worth of tickets charged to their credit cards. With many fans out of work, they desperately needed a refund. Since the tour wasn’t canceled, refunds will be slow coming. Promoters and artists want to keep as much of the money as possible because a lot of it has been spent renting stadiums and building the huge stage and light show. If you purchased tickets for the San Antonio show, refund information will be available soon from Ticketmaster.
Streaming concerts calendar
Almost every musician is doing some sort of virtual live streaming concert. As information becomes available, I’ll list those that maintain a regular schedule for their events. Events are listed alphabetically. To watch these shows, log onto their Facebook pages. Please tip the musicians if you can afford to at PayPal or Venmo.
• Adam Johnson Solo live concert – Thursdays at 8pm
• Alex Meixner – Facebook Polka Time – Sundays at 1pm CST.
• Band of Heathens – Tuesday night Supper Club – Tuesdays at 7:30pm
• Brett Cline – Facebook Concerts at BCMusic Live – Thursdays at 7pm
• Bret Graham – Monday Night Live – Mondays at 6pm
• Carolyn Wonderland – Live from Wonderland – Wednesdays at 8pm
• Cody Canada – Facebook Concerts – Wednesdays at 8:30pm
• Drew Kennedy – Live in the Backyard – Mondays at 8pm
• Garth Brooks – Inside Studio G – Facebook Concert – Mondays at 7pm
• Max & Heather Stallings – We Ain’t Drinking Alone – Wednesdays at 7pm
• Phil Hurley – South Austin Moonlighters – Facebook Concert – Tuesdays at 7pm
• Reckless Kelly – Music from The Mountains – Sundays at 7pm
• Sean McConnell – Live from His Studio – Thursdays at 7pm
• Sequestered Songwriters – Weekly Tribute Shows – Mondays at 6pm
• Todd Snider – Live from East Nashville – Sundays at 11am
• Wade Bowen – Wade’s World – Fridays at 8pm
*Walt & Tina Wilkins – Walt Wilkins Music – Thursdays at 7pm
Live Music Calendar
• Billy’s Ice (1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Bru Erdman – 8:30pm
Fri – The Lawless – 8:30pm
Sat – Hill Country Revival – 9:30pm
• Black Whale Pub (367 Main Plaza, 830-625-6605)
Tue – Aaron Stephens – 9pm
• Cheatham Street Warehouse (119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Fri – Dallas Burrow – 8pm
• Freiheit Country Store (2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Fri – Tyler McCollum / Jack Ingram – 7pm
Sat – Glen Templeton – 7pm
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 7pm
• Grapevine in Gruene (1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Fri – Bret Graham – 5pm
Sat – Sylvia Kirk – 2pm
Sun – Phil Luna – 1pm
• Gruene Hall (1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Sun – Peterson Brothers – Noon
Mon – Bret Graham – 7pm
• Happy Cow (9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Sat – Matt Castillo – 7pm
• Koozie’s Ice House (8511 River Rd, 830-964 – 4443)
Sat – Calamity Janes – 8pm
• Luckenbach Dance Hall (412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Fri – Thomas Michael Riley & Friends – 1pm
Sat – Thomas Michael Riley & Friends – Noon
Sun – Thomas Michael Riley & Friends – 1pm
Mon – Charlie Kelley – 1pm
Tue – Sweet Nickole – 5pm
Wed – Kathy Bauer & Michael Broussard – 5pm
• Pour Haus (343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Fri – Soul Sessions – 8:30pm
• Riley’s Tavern (8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Tyler Cannon & Manzy Lowry – 7pm
Fri – Dale & Waylon – 7pm
• Sam’s Burger Joint (330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Fri – Ruben V – 7pm
Sat – Ruben V – 7pm
Sun – Ruben V – 5pm
• Villa at Gruene (1190 Gruene Rd, 830-625-9463)
Tonight – Ryan Kennedy – 7pm
Fri – Dave Fenley & Guests – 7pm
Sat – Anthony Wright Band – 7pm
Sun – Austin Meade & Friends – 4pm
Wed – Logun Timberlake – 7pm
• Watering Hole (1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Rick Reyna Band – 8pm
Fri – Kim Meeks & Her Bad Habits – 8:30pm
Sat – Dirty White Horse – 9pm
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com.
