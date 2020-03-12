By now we have all heard about the Coronavirus and how it’s affecting everything from cruise ships to the stock market.
The music business is feeling the effects as well. For the first time in its 34-year history, the massive SXSW Music Conference was cancelled due to health concerns surrounding the virus.
One of the reasons is the attendance by people from all over the world. South By Southwest attracts musicians and industry types from practically every continent in the world.
This makes the event much more likely to spread the virus once the 100,000 attendees arrive in the capital city.
A few days after it was cancelled, SXSW announced the layoff of 50 employees. Due to the sheer size of the event, it employs a large staff year-round, then hires seasonal help during the actual 10 days of the conference.
The economic impact of the cancellation will be in the millions of dollars. Hotels were soldout a year in advance, thousands of musicians were coming to Austin to perform, bars and restaurants hired extra staff, sound companies rented millions of dollars of equipment and hundreds of venues had planned on hosting live music for the entire week.
Many fear this cancellation will have a ripple down effect on other events. On Wednesday, the remainder of the Houston Rodeo, which started March 3, was also canceled.
Locally there doesn’t appear to be any issues with our live music scene. Certainly, some bands may decide to cancel the after-show meet and greets with fans at the merchandise tables, but otherwise things here are expected to continue as planned.
Obviously, that can change if a major outbreak would occur. One venue owner I spoke with thinks that once the warm spring weather arrives it will curtail any further danger of the virus spreading.
Neither he nor I are experts in the field of contagious diseases but it sounds good on paper. Until this thing blows over, stay healthy as possible and wash your hands often.
Willie Nelson TV special and new album
Willie Nelson knows a thing or two about staying healthy. Rumors of him suffering from a fatal illness or even of his death have run rampant this past year.
Willie even wrote a song about the rumors titled “Still Not Dead Today,” which he often performs right before singing his swan song tune, “Roll Me Up” and “Smoke Me When I Die.”
Always one to make light of a situation, Willie has a positive outlook on life and his time here on earth.
While he’s still standing, he just keeps playing concerts every night and recording new albums. His latest album, titled First Rose of Spring, is scheduled for release on April 24, just a few days before his 87th birthday on April 29.
It will be his 70th studio album and will feature two new songs he wrote for the project, “Blue Star” and “Love Just Laughed.”
The new album also includes Toby Keith’s song “Don’t Let the Old Man In” and the Billy Joe Shaver
classic, “We Are The Cowboys.” On April 12 there will be a televised concert honoring Willie’s accomplishment. The A & E special is titled American Outlaw and will feature many musicians including Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Eric Church, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle and Vince Gill, just to name a few. The concert was taped last year at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Nelson will be in our city on April 17 and 18, performing two shows with special guest Willie Nelson. Tickets can be purchased at Whitewaterrocks.com.
More shows announced at Whitewater
Speaking of Whitewater Amphitheater, they just announced two more shows coming this summer. On June 13, local boys Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen will bring their Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour to the outdoor venue. Slightly Stoopid will make their return to the Whitewater stage on July 11. The lineup at this Canyon Lake amphitheater already includes Whiskey Myers, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Billy Currington and Koe Wetzel. Expect more big announcements in the coming weeks.
Freiheit Country Store has an amazing lineup scheduled for this weekend, starting tonight with Chris Knight. Americana fans are familiar with Knight because of his heavy radio presence on our own KNBT radio. Almost Daylight, his first album in seven years, is in heavy rotation on all Americana stations. Traditional country singer Gary Glenn takes the Freiheit stage on Friday night. Mario Flores and Gabe Garcia will open for Beaumont native Tracy Byrd on Saturday night. Byrd topped the country charts back in the ‘90s with songs like “Watermelon Crawl” and Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo. The weekend closes out on Sunday at 3pm with Fast Movin Trio and of course, Zack Walther every Wednesday at 6pm. Get more information and purchase tickets at FreiheitCountryStore.net.
New band Cross Rags & Young make their debut
When the Red Dirt Americana supergroup Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up in 2010, guitarist Grady Cross and drummer Randy Ragsdale returned to their homes in Yukon, Oklahoma and basically retired from the music business. Recently Randy met an up and coming singer named Jason Young. He started sitting in with Jason at gigs around Yukon and the two musicians bonded over their love of music. Soon they invited Grady to join them and the band Cross Rags & Young was formed. They are currently at work on their first album and have posted four songs on their website. One tune is “Framed,” a remake of the Chris Knight hit. The other three are originals written by the band. Their website also shows an upcoming Texas tour that includes shows in McKinney, Corpus and our city. To hear samples of their music and to see all the tour dates, check out their website at CrossRagsandYoung.com
