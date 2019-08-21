Americana and Red Dirt music is easily the most popular genre in our area. One of the most influential musicians of this format is Mike McClure.
He is a master singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer. His first band, Great Divide, inspired hundreds of young musicians.
As a producer, he’s handled albums by Turnpike Troubadours, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Damn Quails, Stoney LaRue and Whiskey Myers, just to name a few.
As a solo artist, Mike has recorded 10 albums, with 50 billion in 2011 being his latest release.
You can catch Mike in a rare solo acoustic setting on Sunday at the Lonestar Floathouse at 5 p.m. You will want to arrive early because Mike always draws a big crowd when he performs in our area.
SA Rodeo unveils some acts
The San Antonio Rodeo has already announced a few of the entertainers for next year’s rodeo.
Normally it’s a little later in the year before they start releasing names, but evidently some acts are willing to confirm early.
So far, Sammy Hagar will be there on Friday, Feb. 7, Chris Young on Feb. 10 and Keith Urban on Feb.15.
The San Antonio Rodeo starts on Feb. 6 and runs through Feb. 23.
Tickets for these three shows are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Springsteen stays busy with movie
and album
Bruce Springsteen has been in the music news a lot lately, first with the release of his new album Western Stars and now the release of the movie “Blinded By The Light.”
The movie follows a young Pakistan boy named Javed Manzoor whose family fled their home to live in Luton, England.
The year is 1987 and Javed is struggling to fit in at school. He dreams of becoming a writer but his father has other ideas for his career path. A friend gives Javed two tapes by Bruce Springsteen and it changes his life forever.
The film follows his life through high school into college while trying to convince his father to let him pursue writing. The tension between Javed and his father is what draws him to Springsteen’s lyrics.
It’s common knowledge that Bruce and his father had a strained relationship, and it was the subject of many of his songs. Javed eventually becomes a writer and talks to Bruce many times over the next decade. He has attended more than 100 Springsteen concerts and his memoir inspired the new movie.
The book, titled Greetings From Bury Park, told his story from Pakistan to England and finally to America. I highly recommend the book and movie, even if you aren’t a Bruce fan.
The soundtrack album includes many of Springsteen’s hit songs including several rare, unreleased versions that Bruce gave them permission to use. There’s even an ultra-rare song called “I’ll Stand By You” that Bruce wrote for the first Harry Potter movie but it wasn’t used.
The producers felt it just didn’t fit the overall theme of that film. After seeing this new movie and hearing the song during the end credits, I can’t imagine a better fit for it.
Willie ready to
return to the stage
A few weeks ago Texas icon Willie Nelson had to cancel some shows due to breathing problems, and his fans immediately assumed the worst.
After a trip to his doctor, he was able to announce the tour will resume on September 6 in New Hampshire. The dates he had to cancel were his co-headlining concerts with Alison Krauss.
At 86 years old, Nelson still plays over 100 shows per year and releases at least two albums each year. I don’t know of any other act, rock or country that keeps up this grueling of a pace.
He’s suffered breathing problems before which he blames on the years he smoked five packs of cigarettes a day. Though he quit cigarettes many years ago, he still smokes marijuana and has his own brand for sale in states where it’s legal.
In October of 2015 he had an experimental stem cell procedure to help his lung capacity and it did seem to help. Nelson plans to be back on the road in September in time for his annual Farm Aid concert on Sept. 21 in East Troy, Wisc. plus several shows in Texas in November. Keep up with Willie and Family at WillieNelson.com.
Lots of Choices For Local Live Music
Though the weather has been very hot, even by Texas standards, it hasn’t seemed to hurt our local live music scene at all. A quick look at the concert calendar reveals these local shows you may want to check out.
Tonight at Cheatham Street Warehouse you can see the Red Dirt guy himself, Stoney LaRue. On Friday you should head over to Freiheit Country Store for Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Go hear Monte Good at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market downtown then slip over to the Grapevine in Gruene for a 2 p.m. set by the Dirty River Dixie Band.
Later that night, head out to Whitewater Amphitheater for Caroline Rose, Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog.
I suggest the Devil’s Backbone Tavern on Sunday for James McMurtry at 6 p.m.
On Monday, check out the Joey McGee Band at 7 p.m. at Gruene Hall. On Tuesday nights you can start early with Shawn Hart’s Modern Day Jesters show at Tavern in the Gruene at 7:30 p.m. then head downtown for Aaron Stephen’s 9pm set at the Black Whale Pub.
Wednesday’s belong to Zack Walther at Freiheit Country Store but if you are in a polka mood, go check out Das Ist Lustig at 6 p.m. at Krause’s Café. The name means ‘that’s fun’ and consists of Ross and Valina, veteran polka players from Houston.
