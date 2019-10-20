Two eyes are better than one applies when looking at magnified celestial objects. A binocular is your ticket to the beauty of ‘wide field observing’.
There are two basic types of binoculars, based on prism design. While aprismatic binoculars exist, they are generally not as useful as prismatic binoculars. They have a narrow field of view and can be very long.
So, we will look at the two prism designs widely used in binoculars today, Porro and roof.
For many years all binoculars seemed to be based on a Porro prism design. These are the familiar binoculars with widely spaced objective lenses and are still very common. Roof prism binoculars have been around since 1897, but they did not become popular until the 1990s. Roof prism binoculars are much more compact and lighter than equivalent Porro prism binoculars, having an apparently straight throughput of light. There is an exception to this difference, however. A ‘reverse’ Porro prism design succeeds in reducing the bulk, but with a narrower field of view. You see the reverse Porro design in compact binoculars where the objectives are closer together than the eye lenses.
Roof prism design, while very compact, inherently produces an image with much less contrast than Porro prisms. This had been the major stumbling block to their popularity. In 1988 Zeiss started applying a newly developed coating on their roof prisms and this solved the contrast issue. They called it ‘P coating,’ also known as phase coating. Soon other top manufacturers phase coated their roof prism binoculars and by the 1990s roof prism binoculars gained in popularity. Especially among birders — birders with deep pockets. You see, quality roof prism binoculars with phase coating were quite expensive, typically costing $1,000 or more. Prices have come down and quality phase coated roof prism binoculars can be had for less than half the 1988 Zeiss price. Still not cheap, but much more reasonable.
Expect to pay at least 2x more for good, phase coated roof prism binoculars than equivalent Porro prism binoculars.
Binoculars come in a variety of sizes, and bigger objectives mean a brighter image for a given magnification. However, going beyond 60mm diameter objective lenses and/or 10 times magnification means you might need a tripod. 10 x 40 (10 times magnification with 40mm diameter objective lenses) is a good all-around size.
Then there are ‘image stabilized’ binoculars. I have them and love them. Nearly as good as a tripod. They cost more, starting at around $325 for small ones (10 x 28).
Other stuff: BaK4 or BK7 is the prism glass type. BaK4 gives better edge of field illumination. Fully multicoated is preferable. Long eye relief (18mm or more) is a plus for eyeglass wearers. ED, SLD, or UD glass in objective lenses is a plus.
What’s in the Sky?
The Orionid meteor shower: Peaks on Oct. 21/22 — Look east late night on the 21st, into the morning of the 22nd.
