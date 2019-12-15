This Christmas season join us in thanking the Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM) Board, their president Dr. Wayne Rahe, the muralists, and the HOAM Partners for the grand gifts they’ve given all of us in addition to our visitors by way of museum quality outdoor art murals addressing the history of this exceptional community and further enhancing the beauty of the Historic Downtown District.
Those serving on the initial HOAM Board were Mary Anne Hollmig, Anna Margaret Alexander, Paul Tadlock, Sandy Kelley, Dawn Jackson and Jerry Berry Mastyn with Dr. Wayne Rahe serving as president. Shortly after the initial Board began Cheryl Fischer and Lois Newton joined. Before the 2nd mural Dwight Michlethwait became a board member. Serving on the present board are Lois Newton, Cheryl Fischer, Barron Schlameus, Kate McCarthy, Brent McCarthy, Dan Tharp, Paul Tadlock, Julie Martinez, Jan Kingsbury, Peggy Ruither Stevens, and Dr. Wayne Rahe, president.
Created by muralist Clinton Baermann, the initial mural “City of a Prince” located on South Castell Avenue and only a block from the main plaza depicts the brig the Johann Dethardt that landed at Galveston, the port of the Republic of Texas Nov. 23, 1844, with 129 immigrants from Germany aboard. Single-mast vessels took the new arrivals along the Texas Coast to Matagorda and Lavaca Bays to disembark on the sandy shell-strewn west bank. As shown in the mural, Prince Carl, not having a spruce or fir tree available, had candles placed on the graceful branches of a live oak tree and lit on Christmas Eve for their Christmas tree. This Christmas Eve 2019 marks 175 years since that first Christmas Eve celebration in Texas by the German immigrants who founded New Braunfels March 21, 1845. The mural was dedicated March 21, 1999.
Lindheimer, Father of Texas Botany, became the theme for the second mural. It is located less than one half block from the main plaza on South Seguin Avenue and was created by muralist Alex Brochon of San Antonio. The mural was dedicated May 21, 2001, celebrating Lindheimer’s 200th birthdate. There were 160 of his descendants in attendance at the meaningful event.
“Lure of the Springs” mural is located on the wall of the Parks and Recreation building in Landa Park on Landa Park Drive. Created by muralist Clinton Baermann, the mural chronicles the history of Comal Springs and was dedicated October 8, 2004. It was an exciting time. Third-graders are students of Texas history. Local third-graders were invited for an all-day field trip for the dedication. The HOAM Board had set up learning stations for the third-graders in the vicinity of the mural that included Dinosaur George, a demonstration of rain filtering by the Edwards Aquifer Authority, Native American dancers and their chief telling of their culture and performing the dedication dance, and a settler’s camp wagon, plus their two goats. It was a beautiful day filled with the joyous adventure of learning.
Anna Margaret Alexander contacted Dr. Wayne Rahe about a local muralist she had discovered. She invited Wayne to the Sunday school area of the St. John’s Episcopal church campus and showed him murals on the interior walls. Wayne was impressed. Thus began artist Brent McCarthy’s outdoor wall mural art. Brent’s first mural for the HOAM was “Spass und Gemutlichkeit.” It was dedicated April 19, 2007. The mural is on Krause’s Cafe’s outside wall on Krause Strasse. It pays tribute to Krause’s Cafe started by Gene Krause and continued by Kermit Krause where locals and visitors alike have gathered for over 70 years and the leaders of the community are always at the stammtisch. Longtime owner, preservationist Ron Snider, sees to the continuation of great food, lively music and good cheer.
Wurstfest was preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The HOAM Board began to plan as well. A site on the walls enclosing the Wurstfest grounds on Elizabeth Avenue was chosen. The mural was titled “Fenster inst Wurstfest” and created by muralist Brent McCarthy. The “Windows Into Wurstfest” pays homage to the 10 days of joyous celebration with sausage, beer and great music. It was dedicated Oct. 18, 2010, Wurstfest’s 50th anniversary year.
The next mural subject was Hermann Seele. His selection was encouraged by HOAM Board member, Mary Anne Hollmig. Seele was chosen for his diverse contributions as an early member of the community. The mural is located on the building at 146 N. Castell Ave. The mural is done in five tiled panels. Original paintings were done by Brent McCarthy, scanned and enlarged over 300% by Dan Tharp, transferred onto 8x8-inch bisque tiles, kiln fired three times at 1800 degrees and installed by Kevin Acker. The mural was dedicated Oct. 28, 2012.
The Prince Carl Bronze statue is life-size, standing 6 feet, 3 inches. It was created by local sculptor Paul Tadlock and stands guard at the New Braunfels Civic Center, 390 S. Seguin Ave. Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, the founder of New Braunfels was born July 27, 1812. The statue was dedicated July 27, 2012, on his 200th birthday. The dedication was followed by a dinner celebration at First Protestant Family Life Center. First Protestant was formerly German Protestant Church founded by Pastor L.C. Ervendberg who Prince Carl requested be the first Protestant minister of the newly founded settlement.
“El Legado de Nuestra Jornada,” translated “The Legacy of Our Journey,” is an outdoor mural honoring Mexican heritage from 1600 to 1845. The mural was created by mural artist Alex Rubio of Blue Star Contemporary of San Antonio with his students. The dedication was May 3, 2018, at the mural wall located at Comal Flower Shop, 337 Main Plaza. The mural is a timeline that tells the story of the many contributions our Mexican heritage has provided New Braunfels.
Muralist Brent McCarthy is creating the mural of the local performing arts on the outside wall of the Brauntex Theater. The mural will celebrate the performing arts in New Braunfels from the earliest days. It will be dedicated in 2020 in honor of the 175th celebration of New Braunfels’ founding.
Supporting the creation of historic outdoor murals are the HOAM Partners: the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the Wurstfest Association, the City of New Braunfels Arts Commission, Texas Commission on the Arts, New Braunfels Downtown Association, Global Mural Arts and Cultural Tourism Association, New Braunfels Industrial Development Corporation, and Greater New Braunfels Arts Council.
Froeliche Weihnachten! Feliz Navidad! Merry Christmas!
