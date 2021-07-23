If you want to harvest tomatoes for the fall, they need to be planted during the first half of the month. Use the same heat setting varieties that were recommended in the spring — Tycoon, HM8849, Celebrity, Red Snapper, Valley Cat and Phoenix. For cherry tomatoes, plant Ruby Crush and BHN 968. They work especially well in containers. My favorite containers are the half whiskey barrel size plastic containers that sell for $10 at some area nurseries. If you are going to plant the tomatoes in your raised bed, prepare the soil with 2 inches of compost and 10 cups of slow-release lawn fertilizer (19-5-9) per 100 square feet of bed.
The peppers and okra in the vegetable garden should continue to produce through the month. In the flower garden zinnias are in full bloom and have started to drop their seed. The seed will be a favorite target of lesser goldfinches, cardinals and other seed eating birds but enough usually contacts the garden soil to launch another crop of flowers that will bloom through Thanksgiving. Sunflowers are also a favorite source of seed for the birds and nectar for the butterflies but unlike zinnias, the seed that drops does not seem to germinate until next spring.
