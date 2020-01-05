On Dec. 2, five Unicorn Choir members participated in the Region 12 Vocal Pre-Area Audition.
These singers have spent countless hours since the summer preparing rigorous music numbers and have already advanced through previous rounds of auditions to make it to this point.
Three singers were chosen to advance to the Area Auditions in January where they will compete for membership in one of the Texas All-State Choirs. They include Grace Shafer (5th Chair), Sam Smith (1st Chair) and Navi Walker (4th Chair).
In November, 25 Unicorn Choir students participated as members of the Region 12 All-Region Choirs. They spent two days in rehearsal with students from throughout the Region and presented a beautiful concert as the culmination of their region choir experience.
Mixed Region Choir members:
Angela Hughes, Xavier Layton, Andrew Robinson, Brie Sargent, Grace Shafer, Sam Smith, Jonathan Taylor, Navi Walker and Lexie Williams
Treble Region Choir members:
Abby Balfanz, Bailey Burgess, Stacy Cos, Alesandra Garza, Esmee McFadden, Adriene Nicolaysen, Hailey Poston, Kennedy Staats, Carolyn Stratemann and Maddie Wartsbaugh
Honors Treble Region Choir members:
Avrianna Powell and Devonie Price
Men’s Select Region Choir members:
Mylo Bearce, Matthew Shalk-Virgen, Paxton Stoker and Cody Whitelatch
